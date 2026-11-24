“I couldn’t wash my hair for two days. I used to walk around just like that, with my hair like that,” Bhuvan replied. He went on to explain how much the interaction meant to him, saying, “But out of the world experience for a man like him to show confidence in a boy like me for a movie promotion. And the video I did with him was the first episode of that series. He was my first guest. I am a bit of a pessimist. Even when something good happens to me, I find something bad in it. I was so happy to shoot with him, but when I went home, I said, ‘Now, in the first episode, I have Shah Rukh Khan. Whoever I bring on the next episode, that episode can never be as big.’”