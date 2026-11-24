Bhuvan Bam recalled Shah Rukh Khan's champi during their 2018 interaction.
SRK appeared as the first guest on Bhuvan's Titu Talks.
Madhuri Dixit described Shah Rukh as an encouraging and generous actor.
Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam recently revisited a memorable moment from his early YouTube career, recalling how Shah Rukh Khan gave him a champi (head massage) during their first interaction. The anecdote came up during his conversation with Madhuri Dixit, who also shared her admiration for the Bollywood superstar and described him as a generous actor.
Bhuvan recalled the experience from the 2018 episode of his YouTube talk show Titu Talks, where Shah Rukh appeared as the first guest while promoting his film Zero. The actor's appearance had a special place in Bhuvan's memory, not least because of the unexpected gesture.
Bhuvan Bam remembers Shah Rukh Khan's champi
During his appearance on Kon Honar Crorepati, Madhuri asked Bhuvan, “Shah Rukh Khan once gave you a champi. How did you feel at the time?”
“I couldn’t wash my hair for two days. I used to walk around just like that, with my hair like that,” Bhuvan replied. He went on to explain how much the interaction meant to him, saying, “But out of the world experience for a man like him to show confidence in a boy like me for a movie promotion. And the video I did with him was the first episode of that series. He was my first guest. I am a bit of a pessimist. Even when something good happens to me, I find something bad in it. I was so happy to shoot with him, but when I went home, I said, ‘Now, in the first episode, I have Shah Rukh Khan. Whoever I bring on the next episode, that episode can never be as big.’”
For Bhuvan, having Shah Rukh as the first guest was both an exciting opportunity and a difficult act to follow. The champi, meanwhile, became one of the most memorable details from their meeting.
Madhuri Dixit calls Shah Rukh Khan a generous actor
Madhuri, who has shared the screen with Shah Rukh in several films, also spoke warmly about him. “He is an amazing person and very encouraging, and he is a generous actor,” she said.
Bhuvan also brought up his childhood memories of Madhuri and Shah Rukh's film Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. He recalled listening to its title track during journeys from Delhi to the hills with his friends.
“And that movie, I kind of like it because it has three of my most favorite people in it, and you look so beautiful in every scene. It’s a wonderful movie,” he told Madhuri.
The conversation offered a glimpse into Bhuvan's admiration for both stars, connecting a personal memory from his early career with the films he grew up watching.