Munawar said that Mehjabeen was a common friend's cousin. They met a year and a half ago when she came to see a movie with him. "We clicked a photo. After Ramzan, we wished each other Eid; she sent me a gift, and we spoke for 3-4 days. I got to know that she had separated and had a daughter. We spoke for a week, and I told her that since she was a makeup artist, I wanted to meet her. When we met, I proposed to her immediately, and she was shocked."