Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17.
Munawar Faruqui locked himself in a room for days after winning Bigg Boss 17.
The comedian and rapper also cried during Namaz.
Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17. However, during his stint on the controversial show, Munawar's personal life became the biggest talking point. The comedian and rapper remembered the darkest phase of his life, which came after he won the show. He revealed that he locked himself in a room for four days after winning Bigg Boss 17, as he started hating himself. His emotional turmoil had reached a point where he used to break down even during Namaz due to his personal life.
Munawar Faruqui's personal life got affected after Bigg Boss 17
Munawar Faruqui's personal life went public when the makers brought Ayesha Khan into the Bigg Boss 17 house. She claimed that Munawar had cheated on her and got involved with another woman while both were dating. Ayesha alleged on the BB 17 show that Munawar had promised to marry her but then ghosted her. She wanted closure and entered the show for that reason.
Munawar, in a recent podcast with Sania Mirza, revealed that he got a lot of attention from women after winning Bigg Boss. It negatively affected his son. Faruqui recalled breaking down during Namaz, locking himself in a room for days as he started hating himself.
"I would say my Namaz, and cry while doing so, asking to be settled. I locked myself in a living room for 3-4 days; the world was waiting for me outside, everything was so good. But I realised that the moment I stepped outside, I had started hating myself. I didn’t like that life, that was a sign I wanted to get married."
Munawar Faruqui got married to Mehjabeen Coatwala months after he won Bigg Boss 17
The comedian added that after winning Bigg Boss, he got a lot of work. Financially, things were fine at his end, but he was getting a lot of attention. Munawar understood that the undue attention was not good for him and his son. "I realised this within 2-2.5 months; I realised that it wasn’t good for my child or me. I had a huge responsibility; I had sisters and family."
Munawar said that Mehjabeen was a common friend's cousin. They met a year and a half ago when she came to see a movie with him. "We clicked a photo. After Ramzan, we wished each other Eid; she sent me a gift, and we spoke for 3-4 days. I got to know that she had separated and had a daughter. We spoke for a week, and I told her that since she was a makeup artist, I wanted to meet her. When we met, I proposed to her immediately, and she was shocked."
Munawar Faruqui also recalled that before he entered Bigg Boss 17, he learned that his ex-wife, Jasmine, was getting married and would not be taking their son, Mikael, with her. The comedian got his child home and was happy to have him back. He had asked his sister to look after his child for six months while he was in the Bigg Boss house.
Talking about Munawar's personal life, he was also linked with Nazila Sitaishi, who also claimed infidelity against the BB17 winner.