Dhvani Bhanushali announces her engagement to Yash Bhanushali with four photographs.
The singer shows off her engagement ring in a sunset picture.
Dhvani rose to fame with hit songs, including Vaaste and Leja Re.
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has announced her engagement to Yash Bhanushali, sharing a series of photographs from the celebration on Instagram. The singer posted four pictures, offering fans a glimpse of the couple's special moment, including a closer look at her engagement ring. The announcement was accompanied by a playful caption that quickly drew attention to the milestone in her personal life.
Dhvani Bhanushali shares engagement photos
Sharing the photographs, Dhvani wrote, "Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss." The pictures capture the couple in affectionate moments against a sunset backdrop, with the singer displaying her ring in one of the frames.
In one photograph, Dhvani is seen hugging Yash, while another shows him kissing her on the cheek as she holds a glass. A third picture puts her engagement ring in focus as the couple poses together. The images offer a personal glimpse into the celebration without revealing many details about the engagement itself.
For the occasion, Dhvani opted for a brown tank top paired with a leather skirt and matching footwear. Yash wore a white shirt with a colourful jacket, denim jeans and matching shoes. The couple kept their looks casual for the sunset celebration.
Dhvani Bhanushali's journey in music
Dhvani began her musical journey in 2018 and rose to prominence with songs such as Vaaste and Leja Re. She has also been associated with popular tracks including Dilbar, Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi and Nayan. Her music has helped her build a significant following, with 7.1 million followers on Instagram.
In an earlier interview with IndiaToday, Dhvani spoke about her approach to playback singing and her preference for pop music. "I think playback is great. It is exciting to see whose face your voice matches or vice versa. I am very inclined towards pop, and I feel nobody can tell your story better than yourself," she said.
She also spoke about balancing her own music with playback opportunities. "Every time I do a song, I want to focus more on my side of things. As and when I do playback, I am very happy to do it and excited about the opportunities that come my way," she added.