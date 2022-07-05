Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rohan Mehra, Sahher Bambba's Team Up For Single 'Aadi Aadi'

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali's new 'Aadi Aadi' music video features actors Sahher Bamba and Rohan Mehra.

Sahher Bambba And Rohan Mehra In The Music Video
Sahher Bambba And Rohan Mehra In The Music Video YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 4:58 pm

Film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' actress Sahher Bambba and daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame Rohan Mehra have come together for the song titled 'Aadi Aadi'. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, the video directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa is shot at the locations in Dehradun and Dhanaulti (Uttarakhand).



Speaking about the song, Bambba says, "Love songs are one of my favorite genres of music, and when I heard 'Aadi Aadi', there was a feeling of warmth and coziness that I felt. We shot in some beautiful locations and it was so easy going working with Rohan and Stanley."

Mehra adds, "From the moment I heard the scratch of the song, the song became a part of my playlist. We had a blast shooting for the song in those lovely locations and I hope the audiences love Sahher and my camaraderie in the video."

Producer Vinod Bhanushali also shares, "There are very few Indian tracks with a commercial house vibe to it, especially love songs. Aadi Aadi is one such track that is easy listening and yet something you can groove to."

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali further comments on the track, saying, "I loved the music, the vibe of 'Aadi Aadi' and joining Mellow in this track is definitely a collaboration I had fun being a part of. Sahher and Rohan's chemistry and Stanley's video concept and direction brought out the emotions behind the song beautifully."

Concludes director D'Costa, "When you think of artists like Dhvani Bhanushali and Mellow D, you immediately think of something young, fun and vibrant and that's how we envisioned 'Aadi Aadi'. The chemistry between Sahher and Rohan is something audiences should watch out for."

Vinod Bhanushali's 'Aadi Aadi' is out now on Hitz Music's YouTube channel.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Akul Narula's Music Video To Showcase The Great Khali's Incredible Journey

Milind Soman Returns To Music Videos After 25 Years With 'Shringaar'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Dhvani Bhanushali Sahher Bambba Rohan Mehra Aadi Aadi Music Video New Song Dhvani Bhanushali
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans