Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP shaves his head after a fight with Love Gill.
Scout OP had a breakdown after he went bald inside the Bigg Boss house.
Scout OP shocked all the contestants with his new bald look.
Bigg Boss 20 is getting more interesting every day. Kaashvi Hiranandani's boyfriend and gaming creator, Scout OP, left the BB 20 contestants shocked. He did so after an intense argument with Love Gill over a pair of pyjamas. The dramatic moment of Scout OP's bald look appears in the latest promo of the controversial reality show. His new look has left the entire house of contestants shocked.
BB 20: Scout Op goes bald after an intense fight with Love Gill
As seen in the recent promo of Bigg Boss 20, Scout Op makes a remark about Love Gill's pyjamas that upsets her. If you have been a Bigg Boss 20 fan, you've seen Love and Scout have a series of disagreements. The latest confrontation has escalated the tension. The argument reportedly began after Scout remarked Love's pyjamas, which upset her. Gill reminds Scout that she permitted him to joke with her but doesn't like how he used it.
Confronting Scout, as seen in the Bigg Boss 20 promo Love Gill tells him, "Maine tujhe freedom di aur tu is freedom ka aise use kar raha hai. Kis baat ka mazaak kar raha hai? Kya lagti hoon main tumhari? Mujhe nahi baat karni is cheez par (I gave you freedom, and this is how you are using it? What are you making fun of? What am I to you? I do not want to talk about this thing anymore)."
Love Gill gets stressed seeing Scout Op go bald
As soon as the argument escalates, Scout climbs the artificial snake-like structure in the garden area of the home. Uditi Singh expresses shock and tells him not to jump. She asks Scout if he intends to do something very drastic. He says, "Nahi option nahi hai ( I do not have an option)." Scout is then seen going to the bathroom as the dramatic song Bekhayali from Shahid Kapur and Kiara Advani's movie Kabir Singh plays in the background.
Love Gill is stunned as Scout goes to the bathroom, grabs an electric razor, and shaves his head. She questions Scout over shaving his head, and he tells her, "Tu kyun stress leke baithi hai? Tera toh stress hat gaya (Why are you stressed? You are now free from stress.)"
Scout is then seen breaking down after going bald and a flashback plays where Love tells him, "What is all this? From today, call me sister or whatever you want. I am just a contestant for you."
The latest confrontation in Bigg Boss 20 comes after Scout comments on the drawstrings of Love's trousers, which she finds inappropriate. She asked him to stop, and his choice of words was also questioned.