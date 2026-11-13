Love Gill gets stressed seeing Scout Op go bald

As soon as the argument escalates, Scout climbs the artificial snake-like structure in the garden area of the home. Uditi Singh expresses shock and tells him not to jump. She asks Scout if he intends to do something very drastic. He says, "Nahi option nahi hai ( I do not have an option)." Scout is then seen going to the bathroom as the dramatic song Bekhayali from Shahid Kapur and Kiara Advani's movie Kabir Singh plays in the background.