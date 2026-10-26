Kaashvi said her intention was to call out ScoutOP for his mistakes, not to judge Love Gill.
Kaashvi admitted her words were insensitive and said she should have chosen them more carefully.
The backlash followed her remarks during Weekend Ka Vaar, where she accused Love Gill of trapping and manipulating ScoutOP.
ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani appeared on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar to confront him and his fellow contestant Love Gill over their closeness and interactions inside the house. She faced criticism after she questioned Love's closeness with Scout.
In the previous episode, Rohit Shetty, who appeared as a guest host, also warned both about their growing closeness.
Kaashvi apologised after her comments on Love Gill and ScoutOP sparked online backlash. Viewers accused Kaashvi of putting Love in a negative light on national television.
Kaashvi apologises for her remarks about Love Gill
Kaashvi, in an Instagram post, wrote that she got carried away and could have chosen her words more carefully, adding that her point was to call out ScoutOP for his mistakes rather than judge Love Gill.
"My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved (sic)," she wrote.
She also made clear that she "never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her. I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across (sic)."
The gaming influencer also accepted that Love's behaviour was not hers to comment on. "It’s not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I’ve hurt (sic)," she added.
What happened during Weekend ka Vaar
The dispute started after Kaashvi questioned the dynamic between Love Gill and ScoutOP, who have repeatedly said their bond is platonic and sibling-like.
During the episode, Kaashvi said Love had "laid a trap", "manipulated" and used ScoutOP. This followed strong criticism online, with some viewers accusing her of being unfair to Love.
On the Saturday Bigg Boss episode, Shetty called out ScoutOP and Love Gill for getting too close and asked them to draw a line. He also said their closeness could be read differently by people watching from outside the house.