Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 concludes after completing 450 episodes.
Ektaa Kapoor reveals the sequel exceeded its original plan of 167 episodes.
Smriti Irani reflects on 26 years of memories and emotional milestones as Tulsi Virani.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has concluded its television run after 450 episodes, prompting emotional farewells from creator Ektaa Kapoor and lead actor Smriti Irani. The sequel to the iconic family drama brought back familiar faces and nostalgia for viewers, while its conclusion has left its makers reflecting on a journey that exceeded their original plans.
Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani bid farewell to Kyunki 2
On Tuesday, Ektaa Kapoor shared an Instagram video featuring moments from the original series and its sequel. In her farewell note, she revealed that the show had initially been planned for 167 episodes but eventually completed 450.
"Last ep of Kyuki today! Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever. It's made me who I am. It's time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps. Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again," she wrote.
Smriti Irani, who returned as Tulsi Virani, responded to Ektaa's post by describing the show as "an emotion, a journey of 26 years … till we meet again #grateful for the love."
The actor also shared a separate farewell message, reflecting on the memories and experiences associated with the series.
"It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life. The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn. And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again...हम है राही प्यार के फिर मिलेंगे चलते चलते," she wrote.
About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the sequel premiered on Star Plus and JioHotstar on July 29, 2025. It marked Smriti's return to television after nearly 17 years, with Amar Upadhyay reprising his role as Mihir Virani.
The series revisited the Virani family, exploring relationships, generational differences and family conflicts. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan also returned as Karan and Nandini, while Shakti Anand reprised his role as Hemant Virani.