"It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life. The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn. And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again...हम है राही प्यार के फिर मिलेंगे चलते चलते," she wrote.