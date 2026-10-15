Ektaa Kapoor Slams Bollywood's Underlying 'Hinduphobia': 'Wearing A Tika Is A Problem'

"I can't even tell you. Wearing a tika and wearing your, your religion on your sleeve is such a problem," she recounted. She remembered how she was once judged for going to a club straight from a mandir. Recalling how people asked her, all flustered, "Did you go to a mandir?" her response was, "Yeah." She then questioned their reaction, asking, "What's so shocking?" Kapoor suggested she was shamed and ridiculed for her choices.