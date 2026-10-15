Ektaa Kapoor Slams Bollywood's Underlying 'Hinduphobia': 'Wearing A Tika Is A Problem'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
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Kapoor alleged that she was called a freak and judged harshly by industry insiders for her devotional attire

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Ektaa Kapoor
Ektaa Kapoor Photo: IMDB
Summary of this article

  • Ektaa Kapoor alleged that the Hindi film industry is deeply Hinduphobic.

  • She recounted being judged and mocked for wearing religious attire.

  • She insisted that open displays of Hindu faith often attracts ridicule in the industry.

During a recent appearance on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, Ektaa Kapoor addressed what she perceives as prevalent Hinduphobia within the entertainment sector, claiming that openly displaying faith or exploring Hindu mythology frequently draws skepticism among industry peers. While discussing her folklore-inspired project The Vvaan, the Balaji Telefilms chief also welcomed the snide accusations against the film for being like a TV serial. Rather, she called it foundational to Indian entertainment.

Ektaa Kapoor Alleges Bollywood Has A 'Hinduphobia' Problem

Ektaa Kapoor said, "Numbers are great for the film. What is really important is it deals with folklore. I'm just gonna say it on camera, Hinduphobia, and we have so much of phobia with what do we call... We're okay with animated animation, but we're not okay with discussing folklore and mythology."

She added, "So I'm so okay with bringing it all out and having people accept it. There's so much more acceptance now."

Ektaa also recalled facing judgement for wearing religious symbols when she was younger. “When I used to wear a tika, when I was younger, I remember somebody called me, like, ‘Why you dress like a freak?’ I said, wearing a tika and wearing a dhaaga is dressing like a freak?" she hit back.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

"I can't even tell you. Wearing a tika and wearing your, your religion on your sleeve is such a problem," she recounted. She remembered how she was once judged for going to a club straight from a mandir. Recalling how people asked her, all flustered, "Did you go to a mandir?" her response was, "Yeah." She then questioned their reaction, asking, "What's so shocking?" Kapoor suggested she was shamed and ridiculed for her choices.

The Vvaan Synopsis, Cast Details

Deepak Kumar Mishra's fantasy-adventure The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest brings together a star-studded cast led by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, alongside supporting performances from Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Maniesh Paul.

Drawing heavily from regional legends—specifically the folklore surrounding the Maa Van Devi Temple located close to Bihta in Bihar's Patna district—the movie weaves together supernatural and mythical themes within the eerie setting of an off-limits woodland.

Following its theatrical release on September 25, the film has been going steady at the box office, edging towards the hundred-crore club, though critics panned it.

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