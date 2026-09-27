The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Sees Over 37% Growth, Inches Closer To ₹20 Crore

The Vvaan collected almost ₹20 crore net in India in two days.
Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earned ₹8 crore on Friday and saw significant growth on Day 2.
The film faced a theatrical clash with the re-release of Avengers: Endgame.
The Vvaan box office: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest hit the screens on Friday, September 24. The film opened to mixed reviews and performed well at the box office. On Day 2, the fantasy thriller saw 37.5% growth from Day 1's collection. It is now inching closer to the ₹20 crore mark in India.
The Vvaan box office collection Day 2
The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has collected ₹19 crore net in India in two days. It earned ₹8 crore on Friday and another ₹11 crore on its second day, according to Sacnilk.
The rise is significant because the film arrived alongside the re-release of Avengers: Endgame in cinemas. It has already outgrossed Sidharth Malhotra’s previous three theatrical outings — Param Sundari, Yodha and Thank God.
What is Vvaan about?
Rishi, played by Sidharth, lives in Mumbai with Mamta (Tamannaah). They have been trying to have a child for a long time, but are unable to conceive.
As tension grows at home, Rishi’s elder brother (Soni) and sister-in-law (Tiwari) ask the couple to go back to their hometown for Chhath Puja, a trip Rishi has avoided for years.
Rishi finally goes back home to close a land deal, taking Mamta and their friend Ved (Paul) with him.
Rishi wants to sell his stake for a large amount. The sale would clear the way for a road through a sacred forest, but several villagers resist the plan because they do not want the holy land disturbed.
Rishi stays firm with his decision that sets off a supernatural chain of events that drives the conflict in the film.
The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. Sunil Grover, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat are also part of the cast.
It is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as director of photography and visual director. Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, have backed the project.