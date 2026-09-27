The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Sees Over 37% Growth, Inches Closer To ₹20 Crore

The Vvaan box office: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest hit the screens on Friday, September 24. The film opened to mixed reviews and performed well at the box office. On Day 2, the fantasy thriller saw 37.5% growth from Day 1's collection. It is now inching closer to the ₹20 crore mark in India.