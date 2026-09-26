Florence Pugh Was 'Never Scared' Of Advocating For Palestine

Florence Pugh has never shied away from speaking up for Palestine.
Pugh attended a fundraiser devoted to Palestine last September.
In a new interview, she talked about her uncompromising stance.
Oscar-nominated star Florence Pugh has always been vocal about Palestine. She stars in the upcoming Netflix series, East of Eden.
The Black Widow star appeared at the Together for Palestine fundraising event in September 2025. The event raised over $2 million for humanitarian organizations. The concert featured a lineup consisting of King Krule, Gorillaz, Brian Eno, Cat Burns, Sampha, PinkPantheress, Bastille, James Blake and more. At the event, she had underlined, "Silence in the face of such suffering is not neutrality. It is complicity.”
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh wondered that she must have lost scores and scores of followers over her pro-Palestine stance. But she held onto her convictions.
Florence Pugh Opens Up On Supporting Palestine
“I don’t know why it took so long for people to start talking and for people to actually feel sympathy,” Pugh shared with Vanity Fair. “But no, I was never scared of it. And I think weirdly, because so many people actively weren’t [speaking up], that made me even more confused — and kind of probably even more in the right to talk about it.”
Pugh insisted that nobody on her team cautioned her to maintain silence on the subject. She also mentioned how glad she was to make it to Together for Palestine even though the concert conflicted with production on Avengers: Doomsday.
“It’s still happening, though,” Pugh added. “Babies are still dying. Mothers are still in pain. It’s really horrible to be watching such pain when so much of our lives just seem to be moving forward. I think that’s what I’ve found so difficult about social media as well: How can I say I’m having a really good time when literally one scroll up, I’m looking at a baby that’s motherless and fatherless?”
“Empathy should not be this hard and it should have never been this hard. I’m just going to leave that with you,” Pugh wrapped up at the event. “Enjoy the rest of your evening, pressure on the governments and well done for being here.”