The Vvaan Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Starrer Spawns ₹8 Crore

The Vvaan also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. It is her first Hindi theatrical release in a lead role in seven years. Her last Hindi feature film in a lead role to get a theatrical release was Khamoshi, co-starring Prabhu Deva. The film was a disaster. The Vvaan is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. As per IMDb, the synopsis states, “A rational urban man defies his ancestral village’s forbidden forest and awakens a divine goddess, forcing him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes the unlikely saviour protecting his people from annihilation.”