The Vvaan Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Starrer Spawns ₹8 Crore

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest had a decent start at the box office.
The film is led by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah.
The Vvvan's opening outpaced those of Batwara 1947 and Haiwaan.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah’s latest film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, had a modest but impressive start at the box office. The barrage of sharply dismissive reviews seems to have had no reflection in the opening day figures, at least.
The Vvaan Box Office Day 1
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, The Vvaan generated ₹8 crore in net box office collection in India on Friday. The film witnessed an occupancy of 43% across 6,745 shows in the country. It scored around 12% occupancy in the morning, which kept increasing. This rose to 24% in the afternoon. It spiked to around 27% in the evening. The film's India gross standing at ₹9.60 crore.
Kapoor & Sons, co-starring Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt, was Malhotra's last successful theatrical release. The film earned Rs 143.4 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹35 crore. After Kapoor & Sons, the actor propped up in 11 films, all of which have been commercial misfires, His film Shershaah, which did meet with applause, was released directly on Prime Video during the pandemic.
The Sidharth Malhotra film has stomped ahead of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947, which had raked in ₹5.75 crore in net box office collection in India on day one of its release. It also strode past the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, which had pulled ₹3 crore in net collection on its opening day.
The Vvaan also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. It is her first Hindi theatrical release in a lead role in seven years. Her last Hindi feature film in a lead role to get a theatrical release was Khamoshi, co-starring Prabhu Deva. The film was a disaster. The Vvaan is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. As per IMDb, the synopsis states, “A rational urban man defies his ancestral village’s forbidden forest and awakens a divine goddess, forcing him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes the unlikely saviour protecting his people from annihilation.”
The Vvaan is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.