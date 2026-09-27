Raza Murad Questions Stars’ Absence At Mushtaq Khan's Funeral

“Yes. For the past little while, he was dealing with an illness... Well, he wasn't distressed at all, because his end came with a smile. But yes, he had cancer. It was initially at stage one, but as it became aggressive, it advanced through the stages so fast that even we couldn't realise it in time. And by the time it was detected, he was no longer with us in this world. But his end came with a smile on his face,” Mohsin said.