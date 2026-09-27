Raza Murad Questions Stars’ Absence At Mushtaq Khan's Funeral

Raza Murad said no major star came to pay final respects to Mushtaq Khan.
Mushtaq Khan died on September 24 after battling cancer.
His last rites were performed on September 25, with a few prominent film industry figures present.
Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for roles in films such as Aashiqui, Welcome, Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Gadar, among others, died on Thursday (September 24) after a prolonged battle with cancer. Several friends and industry colleagues attended his last rites in Mumbai on Friday (September 25) to pay their last respects.
Rajat Bedi, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Talat Aziz and others were seen, but no prominent Bollywood celebs were spotted at Mushtaq Khan's funeral. Actor Raza Murad has criticised the film industry for not attending Mushtaq Khan’s funeral, saying no major star came to pay final respects.
Raza Murad questions absence of 'big names' at Mushtaq Khan's funeral
The veteran actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he said the absence of leading names was painful given Mushtaq Khan’s long career in Hindi cinema. “Afsoos baat yeh hai koi bhi star unhe apna aakhiri salaam pesh karne nahi aaya (The sad part is that no star came to pay their last respects to him),” Murad said. He added, “koi bada chehra nahi aaya (No big faces showed up).”
He said actors could not spare even “50 minutes” to attend the service, though he did not name anyone directly.
“He did not flatter anyone; he reached this point only on the strength of his work,” Murad said.
Murad ended his message with a strong point, saying that wealth and fame do not last and urged people in films to stay humble.
Mushtaq Khan death reason
Mushtaq Khan had been hospitalised in the days before his death. His son Mohsin Khan told ANI that the actor had cancer.
“Yes. For the past little while, he was dealing with an illness... Well, he wasn't distressed at all, because his end came with a smile. But yes, he had cancer. It was initially at stage one, but as it became aggressive, it advanced through the stages so fast that even we couldn't realise it in time. And by the time it was detected, he was no longer with us in this world. But his end came with a smile on his face,” Mohsin said.
He also urged fans and colleagues to celebrate his father's life, work and legacy rather than mourn only his death.