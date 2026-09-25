Mushtaq Khan Death: Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Rajpal Yadav And Other Celebs Mourn The Veteran Actor's Demise

Mushtaq Khan died at 56 after battling lung cancer.
Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Anees Bazmee, Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher and others from the Hindi film industry paid tribute to the actor.
The actor was known for roles in films including Welcome, Aashiqui, Hera Pheri and the Gadar franchise.
Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his comic roles in Hindi films like Welcome, Hera Pheri and others, passed away on Thursday (September 24) after his battle with cancer. He was 56.
His industry colleagues, including Anupam Kher, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and others, have expressed grief over his demise on social media. Director Anees Bazmee, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda also mourned Mushtaq Khan's death.
Have a look at their posts here.
Bollywood celebs mourn Mushtaq Khan's death
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Anupam Kher wrote, "Working with Mushtaq Khan Sahab created many beautiful memories. Hearing the news of his passing brought all those days back vividly before my eyes. My heartfelt condolences are with his son Mohsin and the entire family. #MushtaqKhan (sic)."
Randeep Hooda is also "deeply saddened to hear about the passing" of Mushtaq Khan. "His screen presence, impeccable comic timing and the warmth he brought to every role made generations of audiences laugh and smile. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," he wrote further.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sunny Deol wrote, "Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour."
"Mushtaq Khan sir. A versatile actor, a beloved soul. Your warmth, humour and presence will be deeply missed. Gone too soon," wrote Rakul Preet Singh.
Sanjay Mishra, who worked with Mushtaq Khan is several movies, wrote, "Mushtaq Bhai, we have always held your finger and learnt so much from you. And today, Mohsin's father has left us. Let us meet again in that world, where may you remain peaceful and happy."
Anees Bazmee is "shocked and speechless" by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai whom he adorably called balu. He added, "A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones."
Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a picture of Mushtaq. He wrote, "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart."
What happened to Mushtaq Khan?
Mushtaq's business partner Shivam, told HT City, "He passed away around 7 pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."
All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told SCREEN that Mushtaq Khan had been diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago and had recovered, but it relapsed two weeks ago. He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.