Mushtaq Khan Death: Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Rajpal Yadav And Other Celebs Mourn The Veteran Actor's Demise

Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a picture of Mushtaq. He wrote, "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart."