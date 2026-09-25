Anupam Kher Opens Up On His Struggle With Manic Depression

Anupam Kher Details His Depression Diagnosis

“So I met the psychiatrist in his clinic and took my book with me. I told the doctor, ‘Before you start asking me questions, I want to ask you a question. Tell me one problem of yours.’ He told me his problem, I gave him a solution and then asked him about the next problem. For about an hour, I kept solving his problems. Then I gave him my book and said, ‘If you have any problem, call me.’”