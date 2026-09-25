The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani’s Biggest Opener Earns Nearly ₹77 Crore Worldwide

The Paradise hit the screens on September 24.
The action drama has become the biggest opener of Nani's career.
Overseas, the film earned ₹22 crore in gross collections, taking the worldwide gross collection to ₹76.90 crore.
The Paradise box office: Nani-starrer Telugu action drama hit the screens on September 24. It opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. However, it had a strong start on Day 1. The worldwide first-day haul is over ₹75 crore, while in India, it has earned over ₹45 crore, including paid previews.
The Paradise box office collection Day 1
It earned ₹34.65 crore net in India across 9,732 shows, according to Sacnilk. With paid previews of ₹11.60 crore, the India gross stands at ₹54.90 crore, while the net total is ₹46.25 crore. That gives the Nani starrer a strong opening base, led mainly by its Telugu version and supported by a wide theatrical run. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹22 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹76.90 crore after Day 1.
The opening matters because the film arrived with solid pre-release demand and then expanded that momentum on Day 1. The collection pattern, language split and occupancy figures show where the film found its core audience and where it may need stronger word of mouth in the days ahead.
Advance sales surge
The jump from pre-sales to Day 1 was sharp. The Srikanth Odela-directed film earned ₹11.60 crore through advance sales on September 23, 2026.
That means the first-day India net collection was 198.7% higher than its advance sales base. The pre-sales were spread across 900 shows and registered 79.0% occupancy.
On Thursday, the film’s overall occupancy stood at 49.3%. That wider show count helped push the opening-day total well above the pre-release number.
Language-wise collections
Telugu drove the opening. The Telugu version earned ₹31.30 crore from 6,203 shows and recorded 62.9% occupancy.
The Hindi version collected ₹2.25 crore from 2,632 shows, with occupancy at 24.0%. The Tamil version added Rs 1.10 crore from 897 shows and recorded 30.0% occupancy.
The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles.