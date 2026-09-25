The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani’s Biggest Opener Earns Nearly ₹77 Crore Worldwide

The Paradise box office collection Day 1

It earned ₹34.65 crore net in India across 9,732 shows, according to Sacnilk. With paid previews of ₹11.60 crore, the India gross stands at ₹54.90 crore, while the net total is ₹46.25 crore. That gives the Nani starrer a strong opening base, led mainly by its Telugu version and supported by a wide theatrical run. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹22 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹76.90 crore after Day 1.