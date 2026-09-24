‘It’s Part Of The Script’: Ayushmann Khurrana On ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Chant In Udta Teer

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The film follows Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani agent who loses his memory and believes he is Indian.

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Still from Udta Teer
Ayushmann Khurrana addresses 'Pakistan Zindabad' chant in Udta Teer Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Ayushmann Khurrana addressed the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ chant at the Udta Teer trailer launch.

  • He said the line was part of the script and that an actor must do what the role demands.

  • Udta Teer is directed by debutant Akash A Kaushik and is pitched as a spy comedy with political satire.

The trailer for Udta Teer was launched in Mumbai yesterday. At the event, Ayushmann Khurrana addressed questions over the 'Pakistan Zindabad' chant in the film, saying it was part of the script and part of an actor’s job.

The film project drew attention for placing the chant inside a spy comedy with political satire.

Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Pakistan Zindabad' chant

Khurrana described the film as a “spy comedy”, “patriotic comedy” and “genre bender”. He also used the event to praise Kaushik’s writing and remember Mukul Dev, calling the film a tribute to him.

“That's part of the script, ya. As an actor, you are ready to do anything,” he said when asked if chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' for the role had been difficult. He said spy films have used similar moments before, but argued that Udta Teer stands apart because it is a spy comedy.

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“Whatever the script demands from me, I do,” the actor said, adding that he is “a director's baby” and that Kaushik has written a fantastic script.

About Udta Teer

The film follows Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani agent who forgets his identity during a mission and thinks he is Indian. He still feels patriotic, but he no longer knows which country he belongs to, and that drives the film’s main conflict, making it a political satire with action and humour.

The ensemble cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Smita Tambe, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand.

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Udta Teer release date

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer is scheduled to hit the screens on October 9, 2026.

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