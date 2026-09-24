You Can See Everything Trailer: Nathan Fielder's Doc On Elizabeth Holmes Tricks You

You Can See Everything has dropped a trailer.
Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim directed the A24 documentary on Elizabeth Holmes.
Holmes was sentenced to imprisonment for fraudulent enterprises.
A24 released the full-length trailer for You Can See Everything from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. The documentary chronicles the weeks before Elizabeth Holmes went to prison to serve her over 11-year sentence for fraud. It then spans a three-year journey "into the abyss," according to the film description on A24's website.
Fielder lived with Holmes, Evans, and their children on their invitation. The trailer traces Fielder questioning both Holmes and Evans — the motives of the former, and whether Evans trusts his wife. Holmes, who founded the bunk health tech company Theranos, insists she has nothing to hide, while her husband insists he's never been suspicious that she's lied to him.
You Can See Everything Details
Holmes once the billionaire founder of Theranos, a medical technology start-up that falsely purported it could perform intricate blood tests with just a small drop. In 2013 the company reached a peak evaluation of $9 billion, until the The Wall Street Journal’s investigative stories into the company’s fraudulent practices triggered its dissolution in 2018. In May 2023, Holmes reported to federal prison. Holmes’ story was previously dramatized in the Hulu series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes. Her story also previously got the documentary treatment in 2019 with The Inventor by Alex Gibney.
You Can See Everything was screened as a surprise at the Telluride Film Festival, earning raves. It will be released in theatres on October 16, 2026, by A24. The documentary has also been selected for the New York Film Festival, where it is scheduled to screen on September 30.