You Can See Everything Trailer: Nathan Fielder's Doc On Elizabeth Holmes Tricks You

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Holmes once the billionaire founder of Theranos, a medical technology start-up that falsely purported it could perform intricate blood tests with just a small drop. In 2013 the company reached a peak evaluation of $9 billion, until the The Wall Street Journal’s investigative stories into the company’s fraudulent practices triggered its dissolution in 2018. In May 2023, Holmes reported to federal prison. Holmes’ story was previously dramatized in the Hulu series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes. Her story also previously got the documentary treatment in 2019 with The Inventor by Alex Gibney.