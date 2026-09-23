"These Are Very Human Books": 2026 Booker Prize Shortlist

While announcing this year’s six-strong shortlist, poet and Booker Prize judge Raymond Antrobus said, “These books, we truly believe, cannot be replicated by artificial intelligence. These are very human books.” Chair of the jury, classicist Mary Beard, hailed the range of genres and the quirkiness the shortlist embraces. “These novels range from the hilarious to the discomfiting, from the frighteningly strange to the alarmingly domestic,” she said. Writer and critic Rebecca Liu shared that the judges wanted to build a list that was “full of variety, that had lots of things that were idiosyncratic, that might not be universally loved, that might draw a strong opinion."