The Rest Is History: Sumit Sarkar (1939-2026)

An alumnus of Presidency College, Kolkata, Sumit Sarkar earned his Master’s and his PhD from the University of Calcutta. He went on to teach at his alma mater, at Delhi University and the University of Burdwan and served as a fellow at Oxford. His lectures and his scholarship left an indelible impression on his students, many of whom have gone on to become influential history teachers themselves. Sarkar wrote several remarkable works on modern India, focusing on the role of subaltern forces, social history and critiques of nationalism.