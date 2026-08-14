The Rest Is History: Sumit Sarkar (1939-2026)

Vineetha Mokkil
Vineetha Mokkil
Published at:

Eminent historian, scholar and academic Sumit Sarkar passed away on August 13 in Delhi. He was 87

Noted historian Sumit Sarkar
Noted historian Sumit Sarkar
Summary of this article

  • Sumit Sarkar’s books, lectures and essays covered an extensive span of modern India’s history

  • He was a distinguished scholar, researcher, author and academic who combined rigorous scholarship with an engaging writing style.

  • A firm believer of pluralism, he offered a well-argued critique of  the limits of nationalist and fundamentalist frameworks in modern Indian history.

An alumnus of Presidency College, Kolkata, Sumit Sarkar earned his Master’s and his PhD from the University of Calcutta. He went on to teach at his alma mater, at Delhi University and the University of Burdwan and served as a fellow at Oxford. His lectures and his scholarship left an indelible impression on his students, many of whom have gone on to become influential history teachers themselves. Sarkar wrote several remarkable works on modern India, focusing on the role of subaltern forces, social history and critiques of nationalism.

Here are five of his memorable books, one of which he edited with his wife, well-known historian Tanika Sarkar:

Modern India 1885-1947
Modern India 1885-1947
Modern India 1885-1947

Modern India 1885-1947 

An insightful look into the historiography of India and the freedom struggle from the time of British rule to the year of Independence.

Writing Social History
Writing Social History
Writing Social History

Writing Social History

The essays in this collection combine the empirical study of themes in late-colonial Indian history with an intervention in current debates about the extent and nature of Western colonial domination. Sarkar makes a strong case for the importance of richly-detailed, nuanced social history.

The Swadeshi Movement in Bengal
The Swadeshi Movement in Bengal
The Swadeshi Movement in Bengal

The Swadeshi Movement in Bengal

Sarkar’s meticulously researched history of the Swadeshi movement sheds light on hitherto neglected or undiscovered aspects of the movement, improving on the existing histiography in a significant way.

Related Content
Neeraj Thakur - null
Indian boxer Sumit Kundu during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
'Empowered or Oppressed?': Tracing the Feminine Fate Across the Ancient Indian Ethos - null
Hema Malini on doing films any more - Instagram/Hema Malini
Beyond Nationalist Frames
Beyond Nationalist Frames
Beyond Nationalist Frames

Beyond Nationalist Frames

 In this provocative and intellectually stimulating collection of essays, Sarkar explores new approaches to the writing of history and offers a well-argued critique of  the limits of nationalist and fundamentalist frameworks in modern Indian history.

Women and Social Reform in Modern India
Women and Social Reform in Modern India
Women and Social Reform in Modern India

Women and Social Reform in Modern India (Eds. Sumit Sarkar and Tanika Sarkar)

Social reforms intended to change the social, political or economic status of women in India were of importance to both  British colonial rule and to Indian nationalist movements. Debates over practices such as child marriage, widow immolation and widow remarriage as well as those concerning marriage and property within different religious communities profoundly influenced Indian society and politics throughout the 20th century. This reader, edited by Sumit Sarkar and Tanika Sarkar, features some of the most significant scholarly articles and primary source documents on the subject from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories