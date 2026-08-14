Swiatek Back In The Winner’s Circle After Crushing Rybakina In Canadian Open Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 August 2026 3:25 pm

Iga Swiatek ended her long wait for a title in emphatic fashion, defeating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3 in the Canadian Open 2026 final in Toronto. The Polish star, playing her first singles final of the season, produced a dominant display against the Australian Open champion and second seed. Swiatek quickly seized control, breaking Rybakina early and maintaining relentless pressure from the baseline. Rybakina struggled to find her rhythm, committing several unforced errors and failing to consistently utilise her powerful serve. Swiatek remained composed on crucial points, saving break opportunities and converting her chances to close out the opening set 6-2. The former world No.1 continued in the same vein in the second set, securing another break before sealing victory 6-3 to claim her first title of 2026 and 26th WTA singles crown.