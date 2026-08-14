Swiatek Back In The Winner’s Circle After Crushing Rybakina In Canadian Open Final

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Iga Swiatek ended her long wait for a title in emphatic fashion, defeating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3 in the Canadian Open 2026 final in Toronto. The Polish star, playing her first singles final of the season, produced a dominant display against the Australian Open champion and second seed. Swiatek quickly seized control, breaking Rybakina early and maintaining relentless pressure from the baseline. Rybakina struggled to find her rhythm, committing several unforced errors and failing to consistently utilise her powerful serve. Swiatek remained composed on crucial points, saving break opportunities and converting her chances to close out the opening set 6-2. The former world No.1 continued in the same vein in the second set, securing another break before sealing victory 6-3 to claim her first title of 2026 and 26th WTA singles crown.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Canada Open final highlights
Poland's Iga Swiatek holds her trophy after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Canada Open final
Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with her trophy after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Canada Open final photos
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Elena Rybakina Canada Open final highlights
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reacts after dropping a point to Poland's Iga Swiatek during National Bank Open final tennis action, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Iga Swiatek Canada Open final highlights
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns the ball from Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan in a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Kazakhstans Elena Rybakina Canada Open final highlights
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, serves the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Toronto, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Iga Swiatek Canada Open final against Elena Rybakina
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, in the finals of the National Bank Open in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina National Bank Open final
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Canada Open final photos
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Canada Open final highlights
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during a National Bank Open final tennis match, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

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