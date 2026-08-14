Ben Shelton Stops Brandon Nakashima’s Breakthrough Bid To Rule Montreal For A Second Straight Year

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Ben Shelton successfully defended his Canadian Open title after defeating fellow American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6(4) in the final in Montreal. The fifth seed made a fast start, breaking twice in the opening set while maintaining a high level on serve to take control of the contest. Nakashima, competing in his first Masters 1000 final, fought back strongly in the second set and pushed the defending champion into a tense tiebreak. However, Shelton held his nerve when it mattered, producing a decisive forehand to close out the match in straight sets. The victory completed an unbeaten title run, with the American not dropping a set throughout the tournament. Shelton also became only the fourth player this century, after Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, to successfully defend the Canadian Open title.

Montreal Tennis final Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima
Ben Shelton of the United States hoists the trophy following his win over compatriot Brandon Nakashima during final tennis action at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Montreal Tennis final Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima photos
Winner Ben Shelton, right, of the United States, and the runner up, Brandon Nakashima, pose with their trophies following final tennis action at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Montreal Tennis final 2026 Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima
Ben Shelton, left, of the United States, is hugged by his mother following his win over compatriot Brandon Nakashima during the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima Montreal Tennis final
Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates his win over compatriot Brandon Nakashima during the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Montreal Tennis final photos Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima
Ben Shelton, right, of the United States, shakes hands with his compatriot Brandon Nakashima following his win during the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Brandon Nakashima Montreal Tennis final
Brandon Nakashima of the United States hits a return to his compatriot Ben Shelton during final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Ben Shelton Montreal Tennis final
Ben Shelton of the United States hits a return to his compatriot Brandon Nakashima during the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Montreal Tennis final Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima
Brandon Nakashima of the United States hits a return to Ben Shelton during final tennis action at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Ben Shelton Montreal Tennis final 2026
Ben Shelton of the United States hits a return to his compatriot Brandon Nakashima during the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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Montreal Tennis final Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima
Brandon Nakashima of the United States hits a return to his compatriot Ben Shelton during final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

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