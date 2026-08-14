Ben Shelton Stops Brandon Nakashima’s Breakthrough Bid To Rule Montreal For A Second Straight Year

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 August 2026 4:04 pm

Ben Shelton successfully defended his Canadian Open title after defeating fellow American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6(4) in the final in Montreal. The fifth seed made a fast start, breaking twice in the opening set while maintaining a high level on serve to take control of the contest. Nakashima, competing in his first Masters 1000 final, fought back strongly in the second set and pushed the defending champion into a tense tiebreak. However, Shelton held his nerve when it mattered, producing a decisive forehand to close out the match in straight sets. The victory completed an unbeaten title run, with the American not dropping a set throughout the tournament. Shelton also became only the fourth player this century, after Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, to successfully defend the Canadian Open title.