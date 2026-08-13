Locked Delhi Office, Unpaid Rent: What We Know About JSSC Paper Leak Accused

Arun Kumar, owner of Bynsis Technology, rented a Munirka office for Rs 30,000 a month but allegedly stopped paying rent about a year ago.
The office was mostly shut, with the landlord saying only three or four people used the premises and police had visited looking for Kumar.
Kumar was arrested in Mumbai on August 10 in connection with the alleged 2022 JSSC Junior Engineer examination paper leak.
The arrest of Arun Kumar, owner of Bynsis Technology, has brought fresh attention to the alleged 2022 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Junior Engineer examination paper leak case. Kumar was arrested in Mumbai on August 10 in connection with the case, which is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jharkhand Police.
The Indian Express reported that a commercial office in South Delhi’s Munirka, rented by Kumar, was found locked, with the property owner claiming that rent had not been paid for about a year. The office was rented for Rs 30,000 a month and was reportedly mostly shut, with only three or four people using the premises.
What Was Found At Arun Kumar's Delhi Office?
The property owner said Kumar had rented the first floor of a house in South Delhi’s Munirka in 2021 for Rs 30,000 a month. According to the owner, Kumar stopped paying rent about a year ago and repeatedly postponed the payments.
Reportedly, he rented the space on the pretext of opening an office for computer-related work. Bynsis had developed software for the recruitment examination in Jharkhand. The house owner said the office remained mostly shut, with only three or four people using the premises.
According to the report, the owner said a police officer had visited the property a few days earlier looking for Kumar, who had not been there for several months and was reportedly living somewhere in Dwarka.
The report added the ground floor housed several shops selling toys, electronics and clothes, while a family rented the second floor and the owner lived with her family on the third floor.
Other shopkeepers in the building reportedly said they were unaware that a company operated from the premises, noting that there was no signboard outside.
What Is The Jharkhand Paper Leak Case?
Kumar, who is from Nalanda in Bihar, was arrested in Mumbai on August 10 in connection with the alleged leak of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's Junior Engineer (Diploma) examination in 2022. His firm, Bynsis Technology Pvt Ltd, had developed software for the recruitment examination.
The Jharkhand Police constituted an SIT to investigate the case and said Kumar was wanted as the operator and director of the examination agency. Six people have been arrested so far, according to the report.
Agitations have occurred in Jharkhand over JPSC and JSSC-CGL paper leaks. Students initiated protests on July 25. These demonstrations included a 5,000-student "Maha Andolan" march on July 29.
The unrest escalated on August 10 when thousands marching to the state assembly faced police water cannons and tear gas. This police action triggered a statewide bandh on August 11. The aspirants were marching toward the state Assembly during a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" protest.