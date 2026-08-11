'Those Who Intimidate Are Themselves Cowards': Jairam Ramesh Targets Amit Shah Over Parliament Absence

Jairam Ramesh targeted Amit Shah over his absence from the Lok Sabha.
He alleged Shah was a “no-show” despite business being listed against his name.
Kiren Rijiju said the government and Shah were ready for a detailed debate.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his absence from from the Lok Sabha, stating that the BJP leader has proved "those who intimidate are themselves cowards"
The attack came a day after the government offered to hold a discussion in Parliament on student issues and the police action during protests in Delhi, with Shah expected to respond. The move was seen as an attempt to break the deadlock that has disrupted proceedings for nearly two weeks.
The Opposition, however, has continued to demand specific answers over the alleged use of excessive force against student protesters in Delhi. It has also raised allegations concerning donations linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
‘Those Who Intimidate Are Themselves Cowards’: Jairam Ramesh
In a post on X, Ramesh questioned Shah’s continued absence from Parliament, despite business listed against his name.
“After all that planting of news and desperate attempts to shift the narrative, the Union Home Minister was a no-show in the Lok Sabha today as well - even though he had business listed against his name,” he said.
“Once again, he has proved that those who intimidate are themselves cowards,” Ramesh added.
He also claimed that Shah had been absent from both Houses of Parliament for 17 days.
Calling the situation “truly unprecedented”, Ramesh asked: “The question naturally arises: Is he well? Is all ok between #1 and #2? The nation wants to know.”
Rijiju Says Opposition Is ‘Running Away’ From Discussion
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the Congress charge and said the government was prepared for a detailed debate on the student protests and the police action.
He said Shah was ready with his response but accused the Opposition of preventing the discussion from taking place.
“But they (the opposition) are not letting a discussion happen. Today, too, we were ready. But Congress ran away and sloganeered outside, not letting a discussion take place,” Rijiju told reporters outside Parliament, according to ANI.
Rijiju said it was “unfortunate” that Congress was avoiding the discussion despite repeatedly demanding a statement from the Home Minister.
“What did Rahul Gandhi say from the beginning? That Home Minister should issue a statement. We are saying that we will have a full-fledged discussion and reply on each and every point... When that happens, everything will be clear,” he said.
He added: “Rahul Gandhi has run away. Monsoon session is at its end, Govt has made an offer of detailed discussion on students' protest. Congress party should not run away.”
Opposition is demanding accountability from Amit Shah on the police action against the students during the Jantar Mantar protest led by Cockroach Janta Party, which resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister. The government, however, made it clear that they are ready to address the issue through a structured debate in Parliament, which, they alleged, opposition does not want.