Parliament Adjourned: Kharge and Rijiju Clash Over Amit Shah Statement

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Friday until Monday following continuous opposition protests and sloganeering.
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement regarding the July 20 police action against protestors.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected claims that Rajya Sabha Chairperson CP Radhakrishnan had directed Shah to appear.
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned on Friday until Monday amid sustained opposition sloganeering. The core dispute stemmed from opposition demands for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliver a statement concerning the July 20 police action against demonstrators.
In the Rajya Sabha, the proceedings halted entirely. The House adjourned for the day during Question Hour as Chairperson CP Radhakrishnan urged both the ruling and opposition benches to take their seats and maintain order. The ruckus in the upper house intensified as opposition members refused to back down, leading to the early adjournment.
Debate Over Chair Direction
Congress president and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge repeated his demand for the Home Minister's statement, claiming Radhakrishnan had directed Shah to appear.
"You [the Chair] had asked the Home Minister to come and deliver a statement in the House. But they [the treasury benches] are not respecting your word and are insulting the House." Kharge said.
"The LoP is misleading the House. There has been no direction by the Chair. I am saying this on the record: from the time Parliament begins in the morning till it ends at night, the Home Minister is in the Parliament. The minister responsible for the business before the House gives the reply. The opposition will not decide which minister is to come and when." Rijiju said, as reported by PTI.
"There has been no direction issued for any minister to come to the House. You leave after 11 am, but the Home Minister stays. When the Home Minister will answer, you won't listen. They only disturb the House." Rijiju added.
The Thursday Senate Request
The disagreement over the directive relates to Thursday's Rajya Sabha proceedings. During similar commotion, Radhakrishnan asked Rijiju to evaluate the request for Shah's presence, positioning it as an observation.
"I request you to consider the request for the Home Minister to come to the House; as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, you can echo the sentiments of the Opposition to the Home Minister." Radhakrishnan said.
Fiery Lok Sabha Defense
The dispute carried over into the Lok Sabha on Friday. Rijiju delivered a strong-worded reply defending Shah, stating that the opposition cannot dictate minister schedules.
"Home Minister Amit Shah ka naam sun ke aatankwadi kaanp uththe hain" (Terrorists tremble at the mere mention of Shah's name). Rijiju said.
"When the discussion starts, you will not be able to listen. He is in Parliament for long hours. Opposition cannot dictate which minister should come. A concerned minister is present in the House." Rijiju added.