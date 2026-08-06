Kiren Rijiju Meets Rahul Gandhi to End Parliament Logjam

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in his Parliament office to resolve the ongoing Monsoon Session deadlock.
Rahul Gandhi demanded a formal statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the NEET protest police action and a discussion on alleged Ram Temple donation theft.
The Congress party reiterated its strong opposition to the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026, and any constitutional amendment for delimitation.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to resolve the ongoing parliamentary deadlock. The two sides discussed the proposed delimitation Bill and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026. The strategic discussions took place inside Rahul's Parliament office. Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the talks.
This interaction marked the second face-to-face meeting between Rijiju and Rahul over the past 10 days. The dialogue followed a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Tuesday night, initiated as part of the administration's push to secure cooperation from the opposition benches during the remainder of the Monsoon Session.
Opposition Sets Strict Demands
Rahul outlined rigid conditions for allowing normal House proceedings. He communicated that a formal statement by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak is non-negotiable. Rahul also insisted on a discussion addressing the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations in Ayodhya.
The Congress leaders also reiterated their opposition to any constitutional amendment to carry out the delimitation exercise. Sources said Rijiju did not propose extending the ongoing Monsoon Session or convening a Special Session, but instead sought the Congress leader’s views on the party’s stand on delimitation.
Amid repeated legislative disruptions, Opposition MPs marched symbolically within the Parliament complex on Wednesday. The protest specifically questioned Shah's continued absence from the House during the ongoing political crisis. Both Houses witnessed repeated disruptions before being adjourned for the day.
Controversy Over FCRA Bill
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026, remains a major flashpoint. The legislation empowers a designated government authority to confiscate the foreign-funded assets of organisations whose registration status ceases, a provision that the Opposition says gives the Centre sweeping powers over NGOs and religious institutions. Shah is expected to reply to the debate when the FCRA Bill comes up for discussion and passage.
"The LoP has made it very clear that they cannot bring the FCRA Bill in this form," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.
Asked about US Congressman Riley M. Moore's social media post criticising the FCRA, Venugopal added: "Now you see, the mood of Narendra Modi will change within a minute. If the Indian Opposition says something, he will not listen, but this kind of diktat is coming from foreign country, they will now..."
Session Extension Ruled Out
Speculation regarding a sudden parliamentary extension has been firmly dismissed. When questioned about convening a special three-day session after Independence Day to push through the women’s reservation Bill and the delimitation Bill, Rijiju explicitly denied the possibility. Rijiju told The Hindu that "there is no such proposal".
The current Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, is scheduled to conclude on August 13. However, there was no clarity on whether the delimitation Bill would be introduced during the current session. Sources dismissed any immediate plans for a subsequent Special Session. Since the session began, the Lok Sabha has failed to conduct Question Hour even once due to continuous uproar.
Consequently, five Bills passed without any parliamentary debate as the Opposition pressed for discussions on the NEET paper leak, the police action against protesting students and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple. They also demanded statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
The administration is also evaluating political backing for the delimitation Bill. The constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority to clear Parliament, a threshold the government failed to achieve when it attempted to move the legislation during the previous Budget Session.