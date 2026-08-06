Shakib Al Hasan's House Attacked After Sheikh Hasina Presser

The ministry added, "Dhaka deeply regrets that in spite of concerns conveyed a priori to the Government of India about the likely ramifications of this event... this public event was permitted to be held." It stated that the denial of UN-established facts, including the gruesome killing of innocent civilians and minors by the fascist regime, is a futile attempt by "the absconding convicted mass murderer Hasina and her criminal cohort to reverse the tide of history".