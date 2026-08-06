Shakib Al Hasan's House Attacked After Sheikh Hasina Presser

Assailants targeted the Magura residence of former Bangladesh cricket captain and Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan with petrol bombs.
The attack occurred hours after Shakib virtually attended a New Delhi press conference hosted by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Awami League condemned the violence, describing the incident as a calculated attack and a testament to an ongoing campaign against its members.
Assailants targeted the Magura residence of former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan with a petrol bomb attack around 8:45 pm local time, the Bangladesh Awami League stated. Residents reported hearing loud explosion-like sounds, described as firecrackers, during the attack. Local media reported that unidentified people also threw petrol bombs at the house, though police have not officially confirmed their use.
Shakib represented the Magura-1 constituency as an Awami League MP. The attack occurred hours after he appeared virtually at a New Delhi press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, Bangladesh's The Daily Star reported. The Daily Star also cited police stating unidentified people attempted to set fire to the house.
"Torching residences: the cost of attending Awami League press conference; Neo fascism engulfs Bangladesh," the party posted.
It stated, "A grisly petrol bomb attack took place at the residence of Bangladesh’s celebrated cricket icon Shakib Al hasan..." The party called it a "calculated attack" and "yet another testament to ongoing genocidal campaign against awmai league activists in the name of democracy building project, hallmarks of fascism". Livemint reported it could not verify the authenticity of the report and video.
Diplomatic Backlash From Dhaka
The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed outrage on Wednesday over deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's live media interaction in India. The press conference occurred on the second anniversary of the July Revolution, which Dhaka termed an affront to the sovereignty of Bangladesh and an insult to its martyrs.
"Bangladesh is outraged that the absconding convicted genocider Sheikh Hasina was allowed this evening to engage in live interaction with the media in New Delhi," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
The ministry added, "Dhaka deeply regrets that in spite of concerns conveyed a priori to the Government of India about the likely ramifications of this event... this public event was permitted to be held." It stated that the denial of UN-established facts, including the gruesome killing of innocent civilians and minors by the fascist regime, is a futile attempt by "the absconding convicted mass murderer Hasina and her criminal cohort to reverse the tide of history".
Former Premier Vows Return
During the media interaction, Hasina announced she would return to Bangladesh in December. She indicated she is prepared to face arrest, imprisonment or threats to her life.
"Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering... I want to go back in December," Hasina said, ANI reported.
Hasina's party stated that the BNP, Islamist Jamaat and NCP threatened national media outlets. The Awami League stated these rival factions warned they would weaponise the judiciary against networks that broadcast reports on the press conference.