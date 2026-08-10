Amit Shah Ready To Address Parliament On Delhi Student Protests: Rijiju

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Outlook News Desk
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address Parliament on the Delhi student protests, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urging the Opposition to listen peacefully

Union Minister Amit Shah (L) and Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha |
Union Minister Amit Shah (L) and Kiren Rijiju| File Photo Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Amit Shah is set to address Parliament on the recent Delhi student protests and agitation.

  • Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Opposition members to listen peacefully during Shah’s response.

  • The government’s response could shape the political debate surrounding the student protests and their demands.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday that Home Minister Amit Shah will address Parliament regarding the recent police action against protesting students in Delhi. The decision aims to break the continuous logjam that has stalled the Monsoon Session. Rijiju said the government is prepared to address the concerns raised by the Opposition, as India Today reported.

Rijiju said,"The government is ready for a discussion on issues related to students. We are ready and will respond to all the points that will be raised by the Opposition. The Home Minister will respond"

Union Minister Amit Shah (L) and Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha | - PTI
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Appeal For Smooth Debate

Rijiju urged the Opposition to maintain order and allow the House proceedings to continue without disruption. He requested lawmakers to let the Home Minister deliver his statement peacefully before commencing a detailed debate.

Rijiju said, "My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion"

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Demands & Allegations

The parliamentary standoff stems from a police crackdown on student protesters led by the CJP in Delhi on June 20. The Opposition alleges that the police used disproportionate force against the demonstrators and condemned the reported use of pellet guns. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that Amit Shah ordered the police action.

Lawmakers have staged sustained protests demanding an explanation from the Home Minister. Opposition members have raised slogans daily at the Parliament gates. Inside, slogans targeting Shah were raised in both Houses, and the continuous disruptions have forced frequent adjournments within minutes of the proceedings beginning, halting legislative business since the session commenced.

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