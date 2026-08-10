How Climate Change Is Hitting Europe’s Economy: Heatwaves, Droughts And Wildfires

The damage is not limited to the immediate losses caused by extreme weather. Economists warn that this is just the beginning, with costs set to rise faster than temperatures. Researchers warn that heatwaves, droughts and wildfires are not only triggering slower economic consequences that continue for years; when they occur at the same time and in the same regions, they also compound the immediate economic damage. Europe’s climate is changing faster than that of any other continent, and the effects are already stretching public finances, setting off swings in inflation, changing tourism patterns and forcing governments to reconsider how power is generated and how goods are transported, Reuters reported.