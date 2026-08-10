How Climate Change Is Hitting Europe’s Economy: Heatwaves, Droughts And Wildfires

Extreme heat, drought and wildfires are disrupting Europe’s energy, transport, agriculture and public health systems.
Southern Europe faces rising food prices, tourism losses and pressure from extreme temperatures and outward migration.
Climate-related costs are putting further pressure on European governments, businesses and the European Central Bank.
Europe’s climate crisis is no longer a future economic risk. This summer’s record heat and drought, which scientists say are being exacerbated by global warming, along with widespread wildfires, are already disrupting power generation, shipping, agriculture and public health, while forcing governments and businesses to absorb rising costs. Economists and academics estimate that the damage to the region’s economy is already running into hundreds of billions of euros.
For anyone in Europe who still viewed climate change as a problem for future generations, the summer of 2026 has offered a direct measure of its economic consequences. Record temperatures in June and July have disrupted energy production and river transport, damaged crops, reduced productivity and contributed to deaths from extreme heat. The wildfire season is also on track to be Europe’s biggest ever, adding to the economic strain.
The damage is not limited to the immediate losses caused by extreme weather. Economists warn that this is just the beginning, with costs set to rise faster than temperatures. Researchers warn that heatwaves, droughts and wildfires are not only triggering slower economic consequences that continue for years; when they occur at the same time and in the same regions, they also compound the immediate economic damage. Europe’s climate is changing faster than that of any other continent, and the effects are already stretching public finances, setting off swings in inflation, changing tourism patterns and forcing governments to reconsider how power is generated and how goods are transported, Reuters reported.
"What makes 2026 particularly worrying from an economic perspective is that there are multiple episodes of extreme events," said University of Mannheim economist Sehrish Usman.
"Take heatwaves, droughts, wildfires... these events are taking place at the same time and mostly in the same regions, compounding their impact," she said.
Heat disrupts power, transport and agriculture
Temperatures hit records in June and July, and economists expect the economic damage to exceed previous marks.
Low water levels have severely restricted traffic on the Rhine and Danube, two of Europe’s key cargo arteries. The disruption is affecting the movement of goods at a time when extreme heat is also putting pressure on the energy system.
More than half a dozen nuclear generators have either shut down or curtailed production because of difficulties with cooling. In Hungary, MBH Bank estimates that every week the country’s largest nuclear generator remains offline could reduce GDP by 0.1 percentage point.
Germany is also facing a hit from disruption on the Rhine. ING estimates that the halt in traffic on the river alone will lower the GDP of Germany, the world’s third-largest economy, by 0.3 percentage points this year.
Agriculture is under pressure as well. Crop-yield estimates were cut in July, with late-harvested crops such as maize and sunflower already facing losses of 6-7%.
Extreme heat is also reducing human productivity and imposing a growing public-health cost. Heat has already claimed tens of thousands of lives, with Germany alone reporting more than 10,000 heat-related deaths.
Governments must meanwhile spend more on emergency responses, including fighting wildfires and managing electricity demand. Reuters reported that Europe’s wildfire season is on track to become its biggest ever.
Allianz estimates that the two-week heatwave in June alone will cut Europe’s GDP by 0.3 percentage points. For economies particularly exposed to climate change, including Spain, France and Italy, the effects could be much larger: Allianz estimates that climate change could shave 5-7% off growth by 2030.
"The total bill for this year will be much larger," said Hazem Krichene, an economist at Allianz. "This figure doesn’t account for the fires, droughts, different flood events or the expected El Niño."
That makes the losses significant for the euro zone, which is expected to grow by only 1% this year.
But the full economic impact may take years to emerge.
"You'd expect the damage to be largest in the year an extreme event happens and then to fade but we find the opposite," Usman said. "The economic impact grows over the following years because the extreme weather set off a chain of slow economic consequences."
The immediate disruption can therefore continue through weaker output, reduced investment, higher prices and pressure on government finances long after the extreme weather event itself has passed.
Southern Europe faces tourism and inflation pressures
Southern Europe could take the biggest economic hit as temperature increases are greater there, cutting tourism income, exacerbating crop failures and inducing outward migration.
Extreme heat could change the traditional European tourism map. Visitors may avoid the hottest summer months in southern destinations and move north to cooler parts of Europe instead. Southern Europe could see more tourists throughout the rest of the year, but a decline in peak-season visitors would hit the southern hospitality industry.
"Can you see tourists marching through southern Italy or Spain in 45 degrees? I can't. So, I think the nature of tourism will change," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.
The region also faces a greater risk of food-price increases caused by extreme weather, creating another problem for the European Central Bank, which is already struggling to keep inflation at its target.
"You see bigger effects of extreme temperatures on food prices in places that are already hotter, so if you're in Southern Europe, you'll see a bigger effect," said Maximilian Kotz, a researcher at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.
Kotz estimated that extreme heat in 2022 increased euro zone inflation by 0.34 percentage points through higher food prices, with southern Europe taking a disproportionate hit.
The disruption to river transport is adding another price pressure by making it harder for fuel to reach parts of Europe. That is also widening regional differences in prices and adding to the inflation pressures created by extreme weather.
The effects on southern economies extend beyond tourism and food. Crop failures and rising temperatures could also contribute to outward migration from the region.
Climate damage is becoming a problem for public finances
The costs are also increasingly landing on governments.
"The fiscal consequences fall most heavily on the economies least able to absorb them," Allianz said in a research note.
Lower economic output means lower tax revenue. Allianz estimates that reductions in annual tax revenue from lost output could reach 1.8% in France and 1.3% in both Italy and Spain. Their progressive tax systems mean revenues can fall faster than output when economic activity weakens.
Businesses are also likely to see their profit margins decline. That can depress investment and exacerbate the economic losses created by extreme weather.
At the same time, governments face higher costs. They must finance immediate emergency measures, such as firefighting and curtailing power use, while also investing in infrastructure that can withstand more extreme weather. That includes future-proofing power generation and transportation routes.
"A key concern is that countries still rely far too much on ad hoc emergency response, which is both expensive and also often quite inefficient," said Heather Grabbe, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank.
The problem is that governments already face competing demands. Debt levels are high, particularly in France and Italy, while European countries also need to spend more on defence and the green energy transition.
Greater climate spending could therefore add to already stretched public finances. If governments borrow more to meet these demands, investors could push back, particularly if concerns about debt trigger a selloff in bond markets.
That could put further pressure on the European Central Bank. Over the past decade, the ECB bought trillions of euros worth of government debt to keep borrowing costs low when inflation was too weak. With governments facing climate-related spending alongside defence and green-energy investment, the pressure could grow for the ECB to intervene again through quantitative easing if financial markets come under strain.
"With such a long list of spending needs, the trend will be towards higher government debt," ING's Brzeski said. "This will then mean pressure on the ECB to step in and do more quantitative easing, if there is a sudden selloff in bond markets."
The economic impact of climate change in Europe is therefore no longer a question of what might happen decades from now. The effects are already visible in disrupted energy production, restricted shipping, crop losses, weaker productivity, tens of thousands of heat-related deaths, changing tourism patterns, higher food and fuel prices and rising pressure on government budgets.
And the warning from economists is that the costs may continue to build after the extreme weather itself has passed, as the initial shocks feed into investment, public finances, prices and economic growth over the following years.