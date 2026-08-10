MEA Condemns ‘Anti-India’ Defacement Of Embassy In Slovenia

India condemned the defacement of its embassy premises in Ljubljana, Slovenia, calling the incident unacceptable.
New Delhi urged Slovenian authorities to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible.
The MEA said diplomatic premises are protected under international law and their security must be respected.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Monday condemned the defacement of the premises of its embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and called on the country's authorities to take prompt action against those responsible.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the incident was carried out by "anti-India elements" and described it as unacceptable. The ministry stressed that diplomatic premises are inviolable under international law and said the safety and security of India's diplomatic missions must be respected.
India urged Slovenian authorities to investigate the incident and take appropriate action against those responsible.
Similar Incident In Croatia
The development comes months after India raised a similar issue with Croatia following an incident involving the Embassy of India in Zagreb.
In a statement issued in January, the MEA condemned the trespassing of the embassy premises in Zagreb and said the incident was unacceptable. It called on Croatian authorities to take appropriate action and ensure the security of the diplomatic mission.
Both incidents involve Indian diplomatic premises in European countries, with New Delhi stressing the responsibility of host governments to ensure the security and sanctity of diplomatic missions.