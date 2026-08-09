Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Hemant Soren Assures Justice, Govt Proposes Cancelling 3 Exams

Hemant Soren assured protesting students that their exam-related grievances would receive justice through dialogue.
Jharkhand government proposed cancelling three examinations amid allegations of irregularities and student protests.
State plans scrutiny of TDPL exams and reforms with IIM, XISS assistance.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured students protesting over exam irregularities across Jharkhand that they will receive justice on Sunday, August 9, 2026, as News18 reported. Soren urged the demonstrators to approach the state government with their grievances openly and fearlessly.
"You do not need anyone’s political patronage. Ensuring that you receive what you are entitled to is the responsibility of the government, and I want to make sure that this is fully fulfilled. Come to the government with your concerns openly and fearlessly. We will listen to you," Soren said.
Soren appealed to the youth to bypass intermediaries and engage directly with the administration to seek fair resolutions.
Rejecting Force Against Youth
Soren criticised past administrations for deploying heavy-handed tactics, intimidation and severe legal actions against young demonstrators, condemning the use of sedition charges to suppress dissent.
"You have seen how young people are threatened, intimidated, and defamed. When that does not work, lathis and batons are used, pellet guns are fired, and when even that does not work, sedition charges are imposed," Soren said.
Soren invoked constitutional guarantees to defend the right to peaceful protest and highlighted the state's historical legacy of resistance against oppression.
"Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, which guarantees equal rights to everyone living in this country, whether rich or poor. And today, there are forces working with full strength to challenge that very democracy. But Jharkhand is not just Jharkhand; it is the land of freedom fighters," Soren said.
Dialogue Over Force
Soren called for a highly sensitive approach towards the youth, saying the government is actively listening to the sit-in protesters and intends to resolve the underlying issues purely through peaceful dialogue.
"Some of our young people, students, and girls and boys are protesting and staging a sit-in over some of their demands. The government is openly listening to their concerns. Through you, I want to give a clear message to all the young people and students, as I have always said: such a large system is being run, but our intention is to work with great sensitivity," Soren said.
"I assure you that justice will be done to you with complete transparency and fairness. Every problem can be resolved through dialogue, not through lathis, sticks, or guns. Lathis, sticks, and guns are needed at the border to protect the country, not against its own people," Soren said.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar supported Soren's stance, advising the demonstrators to place their faith in the state leadership and participate in constructive talks.
"Our young people who are protesting should trust what our Chief Minister has said and engage in dialogue. He has been in constant communication with them, and their concerns will be resolved," Gangwar said.
Govt Proposes Cancelling Three Exams
The development came as the Jharkhand government proposed cancelling three examinations following talks with student groups, sources said.
The examinations are the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 2023 and 2025 examinations and the 14th preliminary examination.
The protests entered their 16th day on Sunday. The latest meeting followed two days of talks between the state government and student representatives that failed to reach a settlement.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike, with concerns raised over his health.
During Sunday’s meeting, the state government also expressed willingness to have financial transactions examined by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged examination irregularities, sources said.
The government is expected to scrutinise all examinations conducted by Lucknow-based private testing agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL).
The state will also approach the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS) for assistance in carrying out reforms in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), sources said, as cited by NDTV.