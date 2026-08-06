Paper Leaks National Problem, J'khand Serious To Resolve Issue: CM Hemant Soren On Students' Protest

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said alleged leaks of recruitment exam papers were not just an issue of the state but a national problem, and asserted that his government was committed to solving students' problems.
Soren's remarks come after job aspirants intensified their protest with five more demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in PSC and SSC examinations in the state.
"The concerns of my young friends are an extremely serious matter for us. The alleged paper leaks are not just an issue of Jharkhand, but these have become a major national problem for the youth of many states across the country. Our government is working on this matter with complete seriousness," Soren wrote on X.
The agencies are conducting investigations day and night, and the culprits are being sent to jail, he said.
"Our objective is not just to investigate, but to provide complete solutions to my young friends," Soren said.
The chief minister said his government would soon come out with a "concrete solution" to problems faced by the students and the job aspirants.
“The probe agencies here have been working diligently and vigorously on the matter. Several individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail. The investigative agencies have also been conducting raids. I believe that, moving forward, we will make a decision for a concrete solution,” Soren told reporters on the assembly premises.
Asked if any discussion was held with Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM said, “As of now, no talks have taken place. If the need arises, we will also discuss the matter with him.” Soren said he also met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar during the day and apprised him of the ongoing situation in the state, including the students’ demonstration.
"The doors of the Jharkhand government are always open. Any student or candidate who has demands or suggestions can put forward their points before the state government. Their every word will be heard with complete seriousness," the CM said.
Students and job aspirants have been protesting at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Stadium since July 25 against the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand PSC and SSC examinations.
They intensified the stir ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly, set to start on Thursday.
With the five demonstrators sitting on a hunger strike at the stadium on Tuesday night under the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, the number of people on such a protest has risen to six.
On sending a government delegation to the students, the CM said the doors of the government are always open for everyone.
“If they put forward their issues, the government will take them seriously,” he said.
Meanwhile, a statement from Lok Bhavan said Soren called on the governor over alleged recruitment irregularities and prioritising the interests of students.
The governor emphasised the need for transparency and fairness in the examination processes and the importance of maintaining the confidence of the youth.
Gangwar, as per the Lok Bhavan statement, termed the alleged irregularities as a "matter of grave concern".
He said the commissions that conduct competitive exams should function in a manner that leaves no room for doubt over their transparency and credibility.
The chief minister assured that the state government is committed to ensuring justice for the students.
He asserted that no injustice would be allowed against the youth and that necessary action would be taken, the release said.
Jharkhand Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the Jharkhand Public Service Commission postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid mounting protests, an official said.
The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.