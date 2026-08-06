Inter Miami Vs San Luis, Leagues Cup 2026: Messi’s Record Breaking Brace Powers Herons To 4-2 Win

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Lionel Messi delivered a record-breaking performance as Inter Miami CF began their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Atlético San Luis on Wednesday. Making his first start for the club since returning from the FIFA World Cup, Messi scored twice and provided an assist after San Luis took an early lead through David Rodriguez. The Argentine equalised with a stunning volley in the 11th minute before scoring his second goal to become the Leagues Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 14 goals. Telasco Segovia and Micael also found the net for Miami, while Noah Allen starred with three assists. Despite Rafa Llorente’s second-half goal for San Luis, Miami secured a comfortable victory to continue their strong run in the competition.

San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, center, battles with Atletico de San Luis midfielder Sebastien Salles-Lamonge for the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Atletico de San Luis midfielder Ronaldo Najera
Atletico de San Luis midfielder Ronaldo Najera, front, clashes with Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer-Atletico de San Luis fans
Atletico de San Luis fans cheer on their team during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Inter Miami, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer-Atletico de San Luis forward Rafa Llorente
Atletico de San Luis forward Rafa Llorente (22) celebrates with midfielder Sebastien Salles-Lamonge (10) after scoring their side's second goal against Inter Miami during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer-Inter Miami forward Mateo Silvetti
Inter Miami forward Mateo Silvetti (24) is helped off the field by medical staff after sustaining an injury during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atletico de San Luis, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atletico de San Luis, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer-Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atletico de San Luis, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer-
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, top, watches his ball as he scores his side's third goal past Atletico de San Luis midfielder Miguel Garcia (14) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atletico de San Luis, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer-Telasco Segovia
Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia, center, celebrates with teammates midfielder Casemiro (5) and midfielder Yannick Bright (42) after scoring their side's second goal against Atletico de San Luisduring the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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San Luis Inter Miami Leagues Cup Soccer-Casemiro
Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro (5) battles with Atletico de San Luis forward Rafa Llorente, right, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

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