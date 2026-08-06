Inter Miami Vs San Luis, Leagues Cup 2026: Messi’s Record Breaking Brace Powers Herons To 4-2 Win
Lionel Messi delivered a record-breaking performance as Inter Miami CF began their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Atlético San Luis on Wednesday. Making his first start for the club since returning from the FIFA World Cup, Messi scored twice and provided an assist after San Luis took an early lead through David Rodriguez. The Argentine equalised with a stunning volley in the 11th minute before scoring his second goal to become the Leagues Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 14 goals. Telasco Segovia and Micael also found the net for Miami, while Noah Allen starred with three assists. Despite Rafa Llorente’s second-half goal for San Luis, Miami secured a comfortable victory to continue their strong run in the competition.
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