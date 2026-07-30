Bihar Man Claims He Was Booked Over NEET Protest Despite Being In Russia For Four Months

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PTI
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Mohammad Sadaqat made the claim in a video purportedly shot in Russia, where he said he has been staying for the past four months.

Aftermath of NEET Protest in Bihar
Bihar Man Claims He Was Booked Over NEET Protest Despite Being In Russia For Four Months Photo: PTI, Representative Image

A resident of Bihar's Kishanganj district has claimed that police booked him in connection with last week's protest against NEET paper leak despite having been "abroad for the last four months".

Mohammad Sadaqat made the claim in a video purportedly shot in Russia, where he said he has been staying for the past four months.

Though the video has gone viral on social media, PTI could not independently verify its authenticity.

Kishanganj SP Hari Mohan Shukla, when contacted by PTI, neither confirmed nor denied the claim, but said those with grievances could approach police for redressal.

In the purported video, Sadaqat questioned the registration of the case against him, claiming he was not present at the protest in Bahadurganj on July 25 as he had been living in Russia for the past four months.

He demanded a fair investigation into the matter and urged the authorities to remove his name from the FIR.

"All those who have any grievances related to the protests could approach the police for redressal," the SP said when specifically asked about Sadaqat's purported video.

The state government announced on Monday that it would withdraw all cases registered in connection with the protests over the NEET paper leak and release those arrested in connection with the incidents.

A notification by the state home department said the government was withdrawing "all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26." Persons arrested in this connection will also, therefore, be released forthwith, the department said.

Related Content
Rahul Gandhi - | PTI; Representative image
Security personnel try to evict protesters during the 'Bihar Bandh' called over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students, at Ram Gulam Chowk, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, July 25, 2026. - PTI
Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists carry posters during a protest march demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Paradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, July 23, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Sanjeev Mukhiya - X/@NBTBihar

A total of 694 persons, nearly half of them minors, were detained for allegedly attempting to enforce the state-wide bandh called last week to protest against the paper leak.

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