Shiromani Akali Dal Backs 50% Seat Hike, Seeks Fair Delimitation

Sukhbir Badal backed a 50% increase in parliamentary seats
SAD called for equal representation gains for all states
Badal's meeting with PM Modi has revived BJP-SAD alliance speculation
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday backed a proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats by 50%, while calling for a fair and equitable delimitation exercise.
In a post on X, Badal said the SAD supports increasing the number of seats and ensuring that all states receive an equal increase in representation. He said the party's position was aimed at ensuring that no state is disadvantaged by the delimitation exercise.
The proposed increase in parliamentary strength is linked to the Centre's broader push on delimitation and the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Delimitation Debate
The delimitation exercise has emerged as a politically contentious issue, with several regional parties raising concerns over how a redistribution of parliamentary seats could affect the representation of different states.
The Centre has been seeking the support of regional parties for the proposed legislation as it works towards building a wider political consensus.
The SAD's support for a 50% increase in seats comes amid this effort, with Badal specifically calling for equal representation gains for all states.
Modi-Badal Meeting
Badal's statement came a day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament House.
After the meeting, Badal said the discussion was focused on "issues pertaining to Punjab" and declined to comment on speculation about a possible political reunion between the BJP and SAD. The meeting has nevertheless fuelled speculation about a revival of ties between the former allies ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
The BJP and SAD were allies for more than two decades before the Akali Dal left the NDA in 2020. The two parties have since remained separate, although speculation over a possible rapprochement has resurfaced ahead of the next Punjab polls.