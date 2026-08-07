SAD-BJP Alliance Talks Gain Momentum After Sukhbir Badal’s Meeting With PM Modi Ahead Of Punjab Polls

"The political positioning of both the parties was becoming vulnerable every day. The logical outcome to overcome that vulnerability was to enter into an alliance. But this alliance, if it is based on the Moga declaration of 1995 ( through which the SAD avowed to stand for ‘Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat’) it will ensure not only peace and harmony but would take Punjab forward towards development mode. If both fight independently, then things could tend toward polarisation," Kumar added.