'Political Conspiracy’: Attack On Sukhbir Badal Aimed At Disrupting Punjab's Peace, Says Harsimrat Kaur

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Kaur said the perpetrator could not be considered a Sikh and described him as a ‘Guru Dokhi’ (anti-Guru)

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal with wife and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal with wife and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal File Photo| Getty Images
Summary of this article

  • Harsimrat Kaur Badal calls the attack on Sukhbir Badal a conspiracy aimed at disturbing Punjab’s peace.

  • Sukhbir Badal suffered a hand injury after an alleged kirpan attack inside a gurdwara in Nanded.

  • Kaur links the latest incident to a broader conspiracy she says has been ongoing since 2015.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal described the attack on her husband, Sukhbir Singh Badal, as a well-planned political conspiracy.

Sukhbir Badal sustained an injury to his right hand on Thursday when a member of the Nihang order allegedly attacked him with a ‘kirpan’ (ceremonial dagger) inside a gurdwara on the outskirts of Nanded, Maharashtra. Police subsequently arrested the accused.

Speaking at a conference commemorating Karnail Singh Isru of the Goa Liberation Movement in Isru village, Khanna, Kaur became emotional.

“I am sorry, I am very emotional today. Because the last 48 hours have been very difficult for me and my family. I was not supposed to be here today; Sukhbir ji had to be here. But see what they did to him,” Kaur said.

Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is seen walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand after he was attacked. - | Photo: PTI
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A Planned Political Conspiracy

Kaur said the perpetrator could not be considered a Sikh and described him as a ‘Guru Dokhi’ (anti-Guru).

“Sukhbir ji was attacked when he was offering prayers at one of the holiest shrines of Sikhs, praying for Punjab’s peace and prosperity. Whoever attacked him cannot be a Sikh and is a ‘Guru Dokhi’ (anti-Guru),” she said.

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She said the incident was part of a conspiracy dating back to 2015.

“This second attack on Sukhbir ji in two years is part of a well-planned political conspiracy, hatched since 2015, to disrupt peace in Punjab,” she said.

Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is seen walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand after he was attacked. - | Photo: PTI
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History Of Targeted Attacks

Sukhbir Badal previously survived an attempt on his life at the entrance of the Golden Temple in December 2024.

Kaur linked the latest incident to what she described as a broader political conspiracy dating back to 2015, aimed at disrupting peace in Punjab.

She said ‘Guru Dokhis’ sought to spread hatred whenever the Akali Dal worked to preserve peace in Punjab, but added that they would not break Sukhbir Badal’s resolve.

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