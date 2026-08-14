'Not Afraid And Never Will Be': Sukhbir Singh Badal Discharged From Hospital, Makes First Statement After Attack

Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Nanded attack would not intimidate him.
Badal alleged forces were attempting to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab.
Accused Jaspal Singh was booked for attempted murder after the kirpan attack.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said he would not be intimidated by the attack on him at a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded, alleging that forces seeking to destabilise Punjab were behind attempts to disturb peace in the state.
Speaking after being discharged from hospital, the former Punjab deputy chief minister said maintaining communal harmony and Punjab’s progress would remain the SAD’s priority despite the attacks against him.
“Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow. Both times they attacked me in the holiest places. I am not afraid and never will be” Badal said.
“Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority,” he added.
Attack On Badal
Badal was attacked at around 1.45 pm on Thursday inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, located about 15 km from Nanded city.
The assailant, who was dressed in Nihang attire, allegedly attacked him with a kirpan. Badal suffered an injury to his right hand and was rushed to hospital, where he received two to three stitches.
Soon after the incident, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said Badal was safe and remained in “Chardi Kala”, or high spirits.
Kler said the attacker had attempted to target the SAD president but was stopped by members of his security detail. Badal is a Z-category protectee.
Accused Booked For Attempt To Murder
Police have identified the accused as 63-year-old Jaspal Singh, a resident of Pune who had reportedly been serving as a sewadar at the gurdwara for the past two years.
Nanded Superintendent of Police Neelabh Rohan said a case of attempt to murder had been registered against Singh under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and the motive behind it.
Second Attack On Badal In Two Years
The Nanded assault came less than two years after Badal survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
In December 2024, a gunman opened fire at him from close range while he was at the shrine. Badal escaped unharmed after security personnel intervened and overpowered the attacker.
Referring to both incidents, Badal said the fact that he had been targeted at prominent Sikh religious sites would not deter him from continuing his political and public work.