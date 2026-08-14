Jinnah-1: Pakistan Names First Lunar Rover For China’s Moon Mission

Pakistan has named its first lunar rover Jinnah-1 after a nationwide competition
The 35-kg rover is planned to fly aboard China’s Chang’e-8 mission
Jinnah-1 will study lunar soil and map the Moon’s south polar region
Pakistan's first lunar rover has been named Jinnah-1, with the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) selecting the name through a nationwide competition.
The name was chosen from around 4,000 entries submitted for the rover. Seven participants proposed "Jinnah-1", with the winner selected through a lucky draw. The winning entrant was 17-year-old Tayyab Karim from Bahawalnagar.
The rover is scheduled to travel to the Moon aboard China's Chang'e-8 mission, now planned for 2029. SUPARCO has described the project as part of Pakistan's efforts to develop indigenous capabilities in lunar and planetary exploration.
Pakistan's Lunar Mission
According to SUPARCO, Jinnah-1 will be an indigenous 35-kg lunar rover designed to operate near the Moon's south pole.
The rover will be part of China's Chang'e-8 mission, which is linked to the broader International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) programme. SUPARCO says its scientific objectives include studying lunar soil, mapping the lunar surface and testing technologies relevant to future lunar and planetary exploration.
The rover will carry scientific instruments and transmit data back to Earth. SUPARCO has said the project is intended to help Pakistan develop expertise in lunar and planetary exploration and build indigenous space capabilities.
The Chang'e-8 mission is expected to test technologies and conduct scientific research relevant to longer-term lunar exploration, including future activities associated with the ILRS.
Pakistan's Investment
The federal government allocated PKR 400 million to the Pakistan Lunar Exploration Rover (PLEXR) project under the Public Sector Development Programme for 2025-26, according to state press.
The allocation formed part of PKR 5,418.523 million provided to SUPARCO for six ongoing and new space projects. Of this, PKR 4,418.523 million was allocated to four ongoing projects, while PKR 1,000 million went towards two new projects.
The PLEXR project was listed alongside initiatives including the establishment of the Pakistan Space Centre and deep-space astronomical observatories.
Jinnah-1 would therefore mark a significant step in Pakistan's space programme, combining an indigenous rover with China's lunar exploration infrastructure under the Chang'e-8 mission.