Congress Asks Modi, Shah To Clarify Reports Of China Blocking Indian Patrols In Arunachal

Congress seeks answers from PM Modi and Amit Shah over reports of restricted Indian patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh.
Mallikarjun Kharge raises questions about Chinese presence near Taksing and access to Shera-5.
MEA stresses the importance of peace along the LAC as China calls the border situation generally stable.
The Congress on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah clarify whether China has stopped Indian troops from patrolling in certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh, amid reports of aggressive posturing by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri region.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government must respond to reports that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had expanded its presence near Taksing and whether India had lost regular access to Shera-5, a designated Patrolling Point. He also questioned why Indian patrolling was reportedly limited during winter while the PLA maintained a year-round presence, and why traditional grazing and hunting grounds were becoming inaccessible to local communities.
"After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation. This demands immediate answers from the Modi Government," Kharge said on X.
There was no immediate reaction from the government to the claims and no official word on any such development in Arunachal Pradesh, PTI reported.
Kharge said India firmly stands behind its soldiers and is united against any Chinese aggression. He also cited the violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan in 2020.
"Let us not forget that after 20 of our brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan in 2020, none less than PM Modi gave China a 'CLEAN CHIT', emboldening their transgressions! That record inspires no confidence," the Congress chief said.
"The Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Home Minister must answer the nation.
"We have complete faith in the courage and capability of the Indian Armed Forces. India stands firmly behind our soldiers and united against any Chinese aggression," Kharge said.
"Why is Indian patrolling reportedly limited during winter in this sensitive sector while the PLA maintains a year round presence? Why are traditional grazing and hunting grounds becoming inaccessible to local communities? "Has the pre-May 2020 status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh been fully restored? The BJP is culpable in hiding facts about situation on the ground and taking Parliament into confidence whether India retains full access to all areas and Patrolling Points it accessed prior to May 2020," the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha asked.
According to PTI, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday alleged that China has stopped Indian troops from patrolling in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and that the government was making efforts to "hide it.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that India considers matters relating to border areas with China as "most serious" and asserted that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC is of "utmost importance". The MEA said that the state of the frontier will govern the overall trajectory of bilateral ties.
The MEA's remarks came amid reports of aggressive posturing by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri region.
PTI reported that China on Wednesday said the situation along the Sino-India border is "generally stable at the moment" while declining to comment on reports of stepped-up Chinese military activity near the Arunachal Pradesh border.
(With inputs from PTI)