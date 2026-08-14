Congress Asks Modi, Shah To Clarify Reports Of China Blocking Indian Patrols In Arunachal

"Why is Indian patrolling reportedly limited during winter in this sensitive sector while the PLA maintains a year round presence? Why are traditional grazing and hunting grounds becoming inaccessible to local communities? "Has the pre-May 2020 status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh been fully restored? The BJP is culpable in hiding facts about situation on the ground and taking Parliament into confidence whether India retains full access to all areas and Patrolling Points it accessed prior to May 2020," the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha asked.