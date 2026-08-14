Parliament Ends Monsoon Session With Decade-Low Productivity

The Lok Sabha recorded its lowest productivity of 15 per cent since the 2016 Winter Session, sitting for just 19 days amid constant disruptions.
The Rajya Sabha registered a low productivity rate of 33 per cent during the same Monsoon Session period.
Question Hour collapsed almost entirely, functioning for only nine minutes in the Lok Sabha and answering just two oral questions.
Lok Sabha productivity collapsed to 15 per cent during the 2026 Monsoon Session held between July 20 and August 13, PRS Legislative Research stated. The lower house sat for 19 days amid continuous disruptions. The Rajya Sabha registered a productivity rate of 33 per cent over the same period.
This marks the lowest productivity level for the Lok Sabha since the 2016 Winter Session. That sitting also recorded 15 per cent productivity following the Union government's demonetisation exercise.
Parliamentary functioning has witnessed a steep multi-year decline. The Lok Sabha recorded 95 per cent productivity in 2024 before dropping to 29 per cent in 2025. The Rajya Sabha experienced a similar drop from 101 per cent in 2024 to 34 per cent in 2025.
Question Hour Collapses
Question Hour operated for merely 1 per cent of its scheduled time in the lower house. It functioned for exactly 9 minutes across the entire session where ministers answered only two of the 380 listed questions orally.
The upper house saw Question Hour run for 12 per cent of its allotted duration. Members received oral replies to 16 of 285 listed questions representing the lowest levels since 2019.
Parliament failed to take up any private members' business, debates or general discussions during the session. This represents the second consecutive session where the Lok Sabha recorded zero private members' business.
Key Legislative Business
Parliament passed 11 key Bills during the disrupted session, excluding the routine Appropriation Bill.
The passed legislation includes: Public Examinations Amendment Bill, Prevention of Insults to National Honour Amendment Bill and Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill, Supreme Court Amendment Bill, Bankers' Books Evidence Bill and Taxation and Other Laws Amendment Bill, MSME Development Amendment Bill, Tribunals Reforms Bill and Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill and National Co-operative Development Corporation Amendment Bill.
Contrast With Budget
The Monsoon Session's washout contrasts sharply with the highly productive 2026 Budget Session.
Official figures showed the Lok Sabha achieved 93 per cent productivity and the Rajya Sabha reached 110 per cent.
Budget Session productivity stood at 86 per cent for the lower house and 92 per cent for the upper house, PRS Legislative Research stated. The body calculated these metrics based on actual hours worked against scheduled time.