PM Modi’s Foreign Visits Cost ₹74.5 Cr In 2026, Govt Shares Details In Rajya Sabha

MEA told Rajya Sabha that PM Modi’s foreign visits cost ₹74.5 crore in 2026, with detailed expenses shared.
Ministry compared costs, noting several Manmohan Singh-era single foreign trips exceeded Modi’s total travel expenditure this year.
India attracted $381.8 billion FDI between April 2021 and December 2025, though direct visit-wise investment links were unspecified.
The Ministry of External Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha that the government spent approximately Rs 74.5 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits this year. India also received $381.8bn in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) between April 2021 and December 2025, the ministry stated, as reported by.
Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita submitted the written reply on Thursday, August 6, 2026.
Past Travel Costs
MPs Sanjay Singh and Dr V Sivadasan questioned the government, seeking country-wise, year-wise and visit-wise costs of the prime minister's trips since 2021, along with FDI and MoU details.
Margherita said the year-wise and visit-wise expenditures and MoUs are detailed in two attached annexures.
To provide context, the ministry cited past trip costs under Dr Manmohan Singh. A single 2011 US trip cost Rs 10.74 crore, while a 2013 Russia visit cost Rs 9.96 crore. A 2011 France visit cost Rs 8.33 crore and a 2013 Germany trip cost Rs 6.02 crore.
Each of these single trips cost more than this year's total foreign-travel expenditure, the ministry stated. It stated that these historical figures are actual costs, not adjusted for inflation or currency fluctuations.
FDI Inflows And Impact
India received $381.8 bn in FDI over the broader period from April 2021 to December 2025. The ministry stated that high-level prime ministerial visits are an established means to strengthen bilateral, regional and global engagement.
Agreements signed during these visits helped deepen partnerships in technology, innovation, trade, investment, defence, energy cooperation and supply chain resilience.
The reply did not specify how much of the $381.8 bn FDI is directly linked to any particular visit, MoU or investment commitment, the ministry stated. It presented the figure as the total FDI received over the broader period.