"Were You Here To Sell Chickpeas?’: Former Pakistan Legend Tears Into Babar Azam’s Captaincy Call

Wasim Akram questioned Babar Azam’s decision to take Pakistan’s Test captaincy
Akram criticised Babar’s response about being unaware of mid-series changes
The former captain suggested Babar should have continued in the series only as a player
Pakistan’s 3-0 Test series defeat against England has triggered fresh questions over the team’s leadership and decision-making, with former captain Wasim Akram openly questioning Babar Azam’s decision to take charge of the side.
Akram’s comments came after Pakistan underwent major changes during the England series, including seven players being sent home and alterations to the coaching setup following defeats in the first two Tests.
Babar, who had returned as Pakistan’s Test captain in July, said he was unaware of the changes when questioned about them ahead of the third Test. Akram believes that response raised questions about the captain’s role and suggested Babar would have been better off concentrating solely on his batting.
Wasim Akram Questions Babar Azam’s Captaincy Decision
Speaking alongside former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis at a charity event in Manchester, Akram criticised Babar’s response to the mid-series changes. Referring to Babar saying he did not know about the developments, Akram said: “Babar Azam said he did not know. If you don’t know, then what were you doing here? Were you here to sell chickpeas?”
Akram also highlighted the importance of a captain backing his players, arguing that uncertainty at the top can affect the team’s performance. “As a player or as a person, I believe that if your leader or captain does not stand by you, you cannot give 100 per cent,” he said.
Babar had been reappointed Test captain on July 5, replacing Shan Masood, and was originally named to lead Pakistan in the West Indies and England.
Akram Says Babar Should Have Continued Only as a Player
Akram clarified that he was not looking to place the blame entirely on Babar, but questioned whether taking the captaincy was the right decision.
“I do not want to blame anyone, and I could be wrong as well,” Akram said. “But in my opinion, Babar should not have taken the captaincy. All of this was unnecessary… My suggestion is that after the second Test, Babar should have said that he would play only as a player.”
Pakistan eventually lost the third Test in Birmingham by eight wickets, completing a 3-0 series defeat against England. The ICC also confirmed that Pakistan were docked 11 World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Birmingham Test.
The defeat and mid-tour upheaval have therefore added further scrutiny around Pakistan’s leadership structure, with Akram’s comments putting Babar’s decision to return to the captaincy firmly back in the spotlight.