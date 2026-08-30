Too Hot To Handle: Jofra Archer’s Vicious Bouncer Decimates Pakistan Captain Babar Azam In A Flash | Watch

Pakistan face a daunting target of 336 runs to win the second Test at Lord's, struggling at 53/3
Returning star Babar Azam fell cheaply for 6 after miscuing a half-pull against Jofra Archer's searing pace
Pakistan requires immense resilience from its remaining batters to survive a hostile English pace batter
The second Test at Lord’s has hurtled toward a critical juncture on Day 4, leaving Pakistan facing an uphill battle of monumental proportions. Trailing significantly in the match after being bowled out for a paltry 110 in their first innings in response to England’s 290, Pakistan’s woes deepened when England compounded their advantage with a second-innings total of 208.
Set a daunting target of 336 runs to pull off an improbable miracle, the visitors have stuttered to 53/3 under relentless pressure from the English bowling attack. Babar Azam's prized wicket was the biggest scalp for the England bowlers.
Coming into this match surrounded by immense anticipation as he was returning after missing the first Test. With it, Babar Azam also carried the heavy burden of expectation as the premier anchor meant to steady the ship. The team management and fans alike placed unwavering faith in his world-class pedigree to absorb the pressure, weather the English storm, and engineer a classic rescue act from a precarious position.
Yet, that much-anticipated return ended in profound disappointment as he failed to handle the hostile interrogation, departing cheaply and leaving his side exposed.
The fragility of Pakistan's star batter's technique was brutally exposed once again, culminating in his dismissal by the searing pace of Jofra Archer. Jofra Archer delivered a short-pitched thunderbolt that generated sheer pace and awkward bounce, climbing rapidly onto the right-hander.
Babar Azam Dismissal - Watch Video
Babar attempted an aborted half-pull shot. The Pakistan captain took his eyes off the ball while awkwardly shaping into the stroke, causing the delivery to smash into the top half of the bat near the handle. The ball then struck the peak of his helmet and lobbed straight up into the air, allowing Jordan Cox to run across and behind fourth slip to complete a regulation sitter. This dismissal sealed Babar's departure for 6 runs off 8 balls and left Pakistan in complete tatters at 53/3.
Pakistan Keep Chasing The Game
The second Test at Lord's has unfolded as a grueling exhibition of pace, pressure, and tactical attrition, leaving the match delicately poised as it enters its final stages. England laid a formidable foundation in the first innings by posting 290, powered by brilliant half-centuries from Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith, who dug their side out of trouble against a fiery spell from Mohammad Abbas, who starred for Pakistan with a lethal 4-wicket haul.
In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup suffered a disastrous collapse, bundled out for a paltry 110 as English seamers Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson exploited every nuance of the Lord's surface with hostile lengths. Refusing to let up, England returned in their second innings to compile 208, driven by a gritty unbeaten 50-plus knock from Dan Lawrence that frustrated the Pakistani attack and stretched their overall dominance, ultimately setting Pakistan a daunting target of 336 runs to achieve an improbable victory.