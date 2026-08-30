Too Hot To Handle: Jofra Archer’s Vicious Bouncer Decimates Pakistan Captain Babar Azam In A Flash | Watch

Babar attempted an aborted half-pull shot. The Pakistan captain took his eyes off the ball while awkwardly shaping into the stroke, causing the delivery to smash into the top half of the bat near the handle. The ball then struck the peak of his helmet and lobbed straight up into the air, allowing Jordan Cox to run across and behind fourth slip to complete a regulation sitter. This dismissal sealed Babar's departure for 6 runs off 8 balls and left Pakistan in complete tatters at 53/3.