Chelsea Vs Brighton Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, aiming to secure a third consecutive victory under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The Blues face Fabian Hurzeler's in-form Seagulls to maintain their early momentum following back-to-back wins

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Chelsea Vs Brighton Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27
Chelsea's Estevao celebrates scoring during the League Cup soccer match between Chelsea and Luton Town in London. Adam Davy/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Xabi Alonso seeks his third consecutive victory as Chelsea manager following opening wins against Fulham and Luton Town

  • Brighton travel to Stamford Bridge in formidable form under Fabian Hurzeler, having won two of three matches

  • The Seagulls hold a dominant recent head-to-head record, having secured victories in each of their last four competitive meetings with Chelsea

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Xabi Alonso looks to make it three wins from three. The new head coach has started with back-to-back victories over Fulham and Luton Town.

Brighton arrive in strong early-season form too. Fabian Hurzeler's side have won two of their first three matches and scored eight unanswered goals across their Premier League and Conference League fixtures.

All You Need To Know About Chelsea Vs Brighton, Premier League 2026

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season. Two head coaches left the club inside four months.

Enzo Maresca departed on New Year's Day after his relationship with the club's ownership broke down. He had guided Chelsea to UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup success before his exit.

Rosenior's stay proved short. Chelsea dismissed the former Strasbourg manager on April 22 as poor form cost the side continental qualification for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign. Alonso agreed a four-year deal starting July 1, having exited Real Madrid in January following seven difficult months at the Bernabeu.

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Alonso made a quick start. His reign opened with a 3-2 win away to Fulham.

Joao Pedro scored after 31 seconds, the fastest opening-weekend goal in Premier League history. Fulham twice hit back through Josh King and Gonzalo Garcia, but Morgan Rogers scored on his debut and Cole Palmer struck in the second half to seal the win.

Chelsea then beat Luton Town 2-0 in the EFL Cup to reach the third round. Danny Welbeck marked his debut with a 50th-minute header before Hakeem Odoffin's own goal settled the tie. Welbeck joined from Brighton for an undisclosed fee in August.

Brighton have started sharply under Hurzeler. They thrashed 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 in their Premier League opener.

All four goals came inside 31 minutes. A Victor Lindelof own goal opened the scoring, then Maxim De Cuyper found the net and Jack Hinshelwood struck twice before Joao Gomes saw red after a VAR-reviewed challenge.

Brighton then drew 0-0 away to Tromso in the first leg before routing the Norwegian side 4-0 at the Amex to reach the Conference League league phase. Charalampos Kostoulas, De Cuyper, Mats Wieffer and Olivier Boscagli scored in that win.

Brighton have dominated this fixture lately. They have won each of their last four meetings with Chelsea in all competitions.

That sequence includes a 3-0 win at the Amex in April. Brighton also won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last September, when Welbeck came off the bench to score a stoppage-time brace after Trevoh Chalobah's dismissal cut Chelsea to 10 men.

Across 27 meetings in all competitions, Chelsea have won 16 and Brighton six, while five matches have been drawn.

Chelsea hope Moises Caicedo can return against his former club after a training injury ruled him out of wins over Fulham and Luton Town.

Marco Palestra remains unavailable with a separate issue. Jordan Henderson is still recovering from the wrist injury he suffered while celebrating England's last-16 World Cup win over Mexico.

Wesley Fofana is available for the first time this season after serving the ban for the red card he received on the final day of last season at Sunderland. Enzo Fernandez remains a peripheral figure amid transfer links with Manchester City, and Alonso may leave him out again. Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his place in goal despite a shaky display against Fulham.

Brighton have doubts of their own. Hinshelwood is uncertain after a training injury kept him out of the win over Tromso.

Matt O'Riley is in line to step in if Hinshelwood is not fit. Georginio Rutter is also a doubt after wearing a protective boot since the Villa game.

That could leave Kostoulas or new loan signing Promise David to lead the line. Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson remain long-term absentees for the Seagulls.

When And Where Will The Chelsea Vs Brighton, Premier League 2026-27 Match Take Place?

Chelsea will host Brighton at the Stamford Bridge, London, England on August 30, Sunday.

What Time Will The Chelsea Vs Brighton, Premier League 2026-27 Match Begin?

The Chelsea Vs Brighton, Premier League 2026 Match has a scheduled start time of 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel Will Telecast The Chelsea Vs Brighton, Premier League 2026-27 Match?

The Premier League 2026-27 matches will be broadcast live on television across Star Sports network channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch The Chelsea Vs Brighton, Premier League 2026-27 Match Online In India?

Fans in India can stream all the Premier League 2026-27 matches live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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