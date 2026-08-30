FPAI Indian Football Awards 2026: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan Take Top Honours

Lallianzuala Chhangte was named Indian Footballer of the Year at the FPAI Indian Football Awards 2026
Manisha Kalyan won the Indian Women’s Player of the Year award, while East Bengal and East Bengal FC Women were honoured as league champions
Phrangki Buam won I-League Player of the Year, while Sanan Mohammed K was named Young Player of the Year
India midfielder and Mohun Bagan star Lallianzuala Chhangte was on Saturday named the Indian Footballer of the Year at the Football Players' Association of India's Indian Football Awards 2026, while Manisha Kalyan won the Indian Women's Player of the Year award.
The FPAI awards recognised the best performers from the men's and women's game, with East Bengal's successful 2025-26 season also receiving double recognition.
East Bengal, who ended a 22-year wait to win the national league title by lifting the Indian Super League crown last season, were honoured as the ISL Champions, while East Bengal FC Women received the award for winning the Indian Women's League.
The 29-year-old Chhangte, who has been a key figure for both India and Mohun Bagan, was joined among the major winners by I-League Player of the Year Phrangki Buam (Shillong Lajong FC) and Young Player of the Year Sanan Mohammed K (Jamshedpur FC).
Miguel Figueira Damasceno was named Foreign Player of the Year, while Owen Coyle and Anthony Andrews won the men's and women's Coach of the Year awards respectively.
Sanfida Nongrum was named Women's Young Player of the Year, while veteran coach Savio Medeira received the Coach Education Award. Rapid Sports and The Right Weigh won the Player Performance and Development Award.
Most coveted award: Bhaichung
Former India captain and FPAI founding president Bhaichung Bhutia said the awards have acquired a special stature because they are voted by fellow footballers.
"I think this award is the biggest and most respected award for all footballers in India," Bhutia said.
"What makes the FPAI Awards special is that the award is given and voted on by professional footballers who play across different leagues in India.
"I don't think, when you win this award, you can feel anything but proud and privileged, because it is voted by people who know the sport and who have played with you. They see you day in and day out — training, playing and performing in every tournament, for your country and your club." Bhutia, who never received the award himself after not being around when it was instituted, said its prestige has grown steadily in India.
"I was never part of receiving the Football Players' Award because I wasn't there when this award started. But it is the most prestigious award," he said.
"I think, in India, slowly, it is becoming very prestigious. But across the world, when you win the PFA Award in England, you can ask any big footballer in the Premier League — when they receive an award for the best player, the best young promising player, or the best women's footballer -- the prestige is really, really big."
Bhutia also underlined the importance of the FPAI in representing players beyond the established stars.
"FPAI was basically formed for the welfare of the players. And that welfare is not only for the big stars," he said.
"There are hundreds and hundreds of players in India. Not just today, but over the years, whenever they had problems, they didn't get the support they needed. They had nobody to go to. That is where the FPAI comes in.
"These are all players playing in the lower leagues, and their voice is not heard. I think that is where the Football Players' Association comes in and becomes their voice. It gives them someone to fight for them."
Awardees
Indian Player of the Year: Lallianzuala Chhangte
Indian Women's Player of the Year: Manisha Kalyan
Young Player of the Year: Sanan Mohammed K
Women's Young Player of the Year: Sanfida Nongrum
Foreign Player of the Year: Miguel Figueira Damasceno
I-League Player of the Year: Phrangki Buam
Coach of the Year: Owen Coyle
Women's Coach of the Year: Anthony Andrews
Coach Education Award: Savio Medeira
Player Performance & Development Award: Rapid Sports & The Right Weigh
ISL Champions 2025-26: East Bengal FC
IWL Champions 2025-26: East Bengal FC Women