Kharge Writes To Modi, Shah Seeking Aid For Flood-Hit Nepal, Rescue of Stranded Indians

Kharge urged the Centre to deploy NDRF teams and expand relief operations in Nepal.
He said India must support Nepal’s rescue, evacuation and humanitarian efforts during the crisis.
An 11-member Indian team has reached Nepal to assist ongoing rescue and relief operations.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intensify the rescue-and-evacuation efforts for the Indians stranded in flood-hit Nepal and arrange for their safe return home.
The Congress chief has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) wherever required in Nepal to support the rescue-evacuation-and-relief operations.
He has hoped that the government would treat this humanitarian crisis with the urgency and sensitivity it deserves, saying the scale of the tragedy demands an urgent humanitarian response.
In his letter to Modi, Kharge has also urged him to ensure that adequate assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with their government.
Citing recent media reports, he has said more than 500 people have lost their lives and nearly 1,000 are still missing.
The disaster has left thousands of people in an urgent need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential assistance, Kharge has noted.
"I request you to ensure that adequate humanitarian and relief assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with the Government of Nepal.
"I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin who are stranded in different parts of Nepal due to the floods. It is requested that requisite directions are issued to the concerned authorities to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts and make all necessary arrangements for their safe and early return to India," the Congress chief has said, citing the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about 320 Indian nationals being unreachable.
Sharing his letter to Modi in a post on X, Kharge said he has expressed his deep concern over the devastating floods in Nepal.
"The scale of this tragedy demands an urgent humanitarian response. India must extend all possible relief assistance to the people of Nepal and intensify rescue and evacuation efforts for our citizens stranded there.
"With around 320 Indian nationals still uncontactable, their safety and early return must be accorded the highest priority. At this difficult hour, India must stand firmly with the people of Nepal and with every family anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones," he said.
Kharge Seeks Action
Writing separately to the home minister, Kharge has urged the government to deploy NDRF teams and provide disaster-relief assistance wherever required.
"At this hour of immense suffering, India must stand firmly with the people of Nepal, including by deploying NDRF teams wherever required, in coordination with the Government of Nepal, to support rescue, evacuation and relief operations," he has said.
The NDRF's expertise and experience in responding to natural disasters can provide valuable support in efforts to save lives and bring urgent relief to those facing this immense tragedy, the veteran leader has added.
"I hope the Government treats this humanitarian crisis with the urgency and sensitivity it deserves," he said in a post on X, while sharing his letter to Shah.
Expressing sorrow over the grave natural calamity in Nepal, the Congress chief said the loss of lives, the widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, and the displacement of countless people have left the affected communities in a state of immense distress.
"The people of India share a deep and enduring bond with the people of Nepal. In this moment of profound suffering, India must stand firmly with our neighbours and extend every possible assistance to those affected by this devastating calamity," Kharge said.
An 11-member Indian team reached Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following a flash flood that swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday. More than 500 people have been killed, while nearly 2,000 are missing.
The team, which includes medical personnel and tunnel-rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government, according to Indian embassy sources, and is assisting in areas where large-scale rescue-and-relief operations are underway.