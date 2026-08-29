China Warns Nepal Of Imminent Glacial Lake Breach Risk After Deadly Flash Floods

China warned Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that a newly formed lake in the upper Lhende river system could breach its banks at any time.
The natural dam was formed by a glacial collapse that triggered catastrophic flash floods, claiming at least 587 lives in Nepal and seven in Tibet.
Approximately 2.5 million cubic metres of water has pooled behind the debris barrier, with an additional 3 million cubic metres expected to accumulate.
China has cautioned Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that a newly formed lake in the upper Lhende river system could breach its banks at any time. The development follows Wednesday's devastating flash floods.
The lake emerged after a glacial collapse triggered Wednesday's catastrophic floods, which have already claimed at least 587 lives in Nepal and seven in Tibet.
Chinese authorities warned of a change in the water's colour. "The colour of the lake that began forming the day before yesterday is continuously becoming darker. This means that it could burst," Beijing informed the ministry.
Rising Water and Monitoring
The debris barrier sits near the junction where the Purepu river in Nepal meets China's Chochen river. This natural dam, formed by debris from the glacial collapse, has created a reservoir now at risk of bursting.
Water levels behind the obstruction are climbing steadily. Approximately 2.5 million cubic metres of water had pooled by Friday, China's Ministry of Water Resources informed.
An additional 3 million cubic metres is projected to accumulate over the next three days. The lake began overflowing into the Trishuli and Lhende Khola rivers on Friday. Chinese authorities are monitoring the entire area using drones and satellites.
Flood Modelling and Impact
Beijing has simulated floods to assess potential downstream damage if the natural debris dam breaks.
The analysis suggests that a complete disaster is unlikely, as the breach would generate a limited surge. "If part of the dam breaks, the maximum water flow could be 500 cubic meters per second. It will remain confined within the river's banks," Chinese authorities stated.
By Friday noon, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the risk was manageable. However, the risk of a breach in the temporary lake and subsequent fresh flooding has kept authorities in Nepal on edge. Chinese authorities have advised downstream communities to remain cautious.