Nepal Faces Fresh Flood Threat From New Barrier Lake Near Tibet Border

A new barrier lake holding 2 million cubic metres of water has formed near the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo confluence near the Nepal-Tibet border.
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority warned of high breach risks after receiving blockage data from Chinese authorities.
The threat follows a catastrophic flash flood on Wednesday triggered by a magnitude 5.2 glacier collapse that killed hundreds downstream.
A new barrier lake containing 2mn cubic metres of water has emerged near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers close to the Nepal-Tibet border. The lake was already overflowing on Thursday. These rivers merge into the Bhote Koshi, which eventually feeds the Trishuli river.
This immediate threat emerges one day after Wednesday's (August 26, 2026) catastrophic flash flood. That earlier disaster killed hundreds and left scores missing downstream, including foreigners and pilgrims, while causing widespread destruction to critical infrastructure like hydropower dams, bridges and roads.
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) warned of a high risk after receiving blockage information from China through the ministry of foreign affairs, as reported by the Times of India. "The lake is continuing to grow and there is a risk that it could burst," the NDRRMA informed. The flood forecasting division also advised downstream residents, rescue personnel and travellers to avoid riverbanks.
Rising Water and Weather
The scale is massive. The lake currently holds 2mn cubic metres, equivalent to 280 standard football pitches. An additional 3mn cubic metres, roughly 420 football pitches, is expected to flow in over three days, prompting China's ministry of water resources to warn of a high breach risk.
Chinese engineering teams are deploying drones, portable satellite equipment and 3D laser scanners. They aim to map the blockage and execute flood simulations, with footage revealing brown water gathering in a basin lacking a visible outlet.
Severe weather complicates the crisis. China's national meteorological centre forecast moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms in Gyirong county through August 29. Xinhua quoted chief forecaster Ma Xuekuan as saying afternoon conditions might produce strong winds and brief periods of intense rainfall.
Basanta Raj Adhikari, director of the Centre for Disaster Studies at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu, warned that "second and third waves" of floods could hit if fresh landslides trigger another surge. He said he was communicating with Chinese colleagues monitoring the situation.
Anatomy of Wednesday's Flood
Science reveals the cause. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.2 glacier collapse on Wednesday (August 26), based on satellite imagery and seismic data. This event propelled debris into Lhende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi River, potentially damming the waterway before bursting.
"A lower part of a glacier has really come off...If you look at the imagery it’s like someone cut with a huge knife through the whole lower part and it fell off," Jakob Steiner, a geoscientist at the University of Graz currently based in Bangladesh, said. He said the falling ice mass might have felt similar to a detonating bomb.
The downstream impact was immediate. River water levels across the impacted zone surged up to 9 metres (29.5 feet) within a half-hour period due to the upstream glacial detachment.
"It was a huge rise, a huge surge of water that happened suddenly," Saswat Sanyal, a disaster risk reduction specialist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), said .
Climate Change Impact
Global warming looms large. Temperatures in the Himalayas are climbing at a significantly higher rate compared to most global regions. This rapid temperature shift increases the frequency of sudden glacial disasters across the region, though scientists caution against directly linking Wednesday's event to climate change just yet.
"Climate change is really happening here," Adhikari said, highlighting the difficulty of predicting Himalayan hazards.
"We have to be cautious and not draw a connection yet. However, rising temperatures are changing the Hindu Kush Himalaya region and melting glaciers," Sanyal said.