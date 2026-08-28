Nepal Declines Foreign Rescue Teams From India, China, Says It Is 'Capable Enough'

Nepal has rejected offers from India, China, the US, UK and other countries to deploy foreign search and rescue teams.
517 foreign nationals remain missing or out of contact, including 178 Indians.
Kathmandu has asked countries to provide financial assistance through the Prime Minister Relief Fund.
Nepal has turned down offers from several countries to deploy search and rescue teams following the devastating Bhotekoshi floods in Rasuwa, saying its own security agencies have the capacity to conduct the operation. The decision comes as 517 foreign nationals remain missing or out of contact since Wednesday's floods, including hundreds of Indians and Chinese nationals.
Instead of allowing foreign rescue teams to enter, the Nepal government has asked countries willing to assist to provide financial contributions through a one-door mechanism. According to a Kathmandu Post report, officials said additional international assistance would be sought during the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.
India, China Among Countries Seeking To Send Rescue Teams
Nepal's Foreign Ministry said it had received multiple official and unofficial requests from foreign governments and organisations to deploy their own search and rescue personnel.
India, China, the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are among the countries that have sought permission to send teams, according to a senior Foreign Ministry official cited by the report.
The government, however, decided against accepting the offers following recommendations from the Nepal Army and Nepal Police.
Officials cited Nepal's experience during the 2015 earthquake, when the arrival of large numbers of foreign search and rescue teams created coordination and management difficulties.
“We received similar requests from China and other countries too, but we had to turn down the request,” the official said according to the report.
India had specifically sought permission to deploy personnel from its National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after hundreds of Indians were reported missing or stranded. Nepal declined the request.
178 Indians Among Foreign Nationals Missing
According to Nepal Police figures, 178 Indians are among the foreign nationals reported missing since the floods. The list also includes 65 Americans, 51 Malaysians, 53 Ukrainians, 33 British nationals, 35 Australians and 25 Canadians, besides nationals from several other countries.
Chinese officials have separately said that at least 100 Chinese nationals are out of contact in Nepal.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said more than 200 Indian nationals are seeking evacuation after being trapped by the floods.
With relatives and foreign governments seeking information about missing nationals, Nepal's Foreign Ministry has established an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to coordinate search, rescue, information verification and consular assistance.
An under secretary has also been sent to the dedicated operations team in Timure, Rasuwa, to coordinate with security personnel on the ground.
The official said information gathered by the team would be shared directly with the Foreign Ministry amid a large number of enquiries from relatives of missing foreigners.
Nepal Seeks Aid Through One-Door Mechanism
While rejecting foreign rescue teams, Nepal has asked countries and organisations to channel financial assistance through a single mechanism.
The Foreign Ministry has instructed its missions abroad to seek financial support only through the Prime Minister Relief Fund. Nepali diplomatic missions have also appealed for financial assistance for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Several countries and international organisations have already offered assistance.
India has sent more than 47.5 tonnes of relief supplies to Nepal and has offered to provide Bailey bridges and prefabricated truss bridges, according to Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
“Whatever request has been made by Nepal, we are acting on that,” Jaiswal said.
The US and UK have also announced financial support, while the World Bank has offered assistance.
Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda said the institution would support Nepal not only with immediate emergency assistance but also with measures to strengthen disaster preparedness, early warning systems and resilient infrastructure.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was ready to provide humanitarian assistance.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also spoke to Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and expressed the UK's support, including for efforts to locate missing British nationals.