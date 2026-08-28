Karnataka: 2 Govt School Teachers Suspended For Participating In RSS Route March

Two government school teachers in Karnataka's Yadgir district have been suspended for allegedly participating in RSS route marches held outside school hours.
The Education Department said their participation prima facie violated service conduct rules.
Both teachers argued that the RSS events were cultural and held on Sundays.
Two government school teachers in Karnataka's Yadgir district have been suspended for allegedly participating in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches, with the Education Department saying their participation prima facie violated service conduct rules, PTI reported.
The suspension orders were issued on August 20 by Yadgir Deputy Director of School Education Channabasappa Mudhol against Gururaj Joshi, an assistant teacher at Government Girls' High School in Hunasagi, and Anna Saheb Deshmukh, head teacher at Government Lower Primary School in Kuppi, Surpur taluk.
According to the department, the teachers' participation in RSS programmes amounted to “dereliction of duty” and violated provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021.
Teachers' Participation In RSS Events
The department said Joshi participated in an RSS Patha Sanchalana, or route march, held in Talikoti in Vijayapura district on October 12, 2025.
A photograph showing Joshi participating in the event was published in a local newspaper, following which Jumanna Gudimani, district president of Ambedkar Swabhimani Sene, filed a complaint seeking disciplinary action.
The Education Department subsequently issued Joshi a show-cause notice on March 13, 2026.
In his response, Joshi argued that the programme was held on a Sunday and outside school hours. He also maintained that the event was cultural rather than political.
The department rejected his explanation, saying it was not acceptable under the applicable service rules.
Joshi has been suspended under Rule 10(1) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957, pending a departmental inquiry.
Second Teacher Also Suspended
Deshmukh was suspended in a separate case over his alleged participation in an RSS route march held in Hunasagi on October 10, 2025.
The complaint against him was submitted to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also the in-charge minister for Kalaburagi district.
Like Joshi, Deshmukh told the department that the RSS programme had taken place outside working hours and was cultural in nature rather than a political activity. The Education Department rejected his explanation and ordered his suspension pending an inquiry.
The suspension orders said government employees are prohibited from becoming members of political parties or organisations involved in politics, associating with such organisations or participating in political activities.
The department also emphasised that teachers are expected to serve as role models in society.
During their suspension, both teachers will be entitled to a subsistence allowance and will not be allowed to leave their headquarters without prior written permission from the authorities.